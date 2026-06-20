Kajol paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Shomu Mukherjee, on his birth anniversary on June 19. She shared an emotional note on Instagram expressing her feelings of loss.
Kajol Remembers Father Shomu Mukherjee, Shares Heartfelt Message: ‘How Will I Manage Without You?’
Kajol remembered her late father Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary with an emotional note on Instagram, leaving fans and celebrities moved by her heartfelt tribute.
- Kajol paid emotional tribute to late father Shomu Mukherjee.
- Her Instagram note conveyed deep void for her father.
- Filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee passed away 2008, aged 64.
- Kajol next stars in 'Maharagni – Queen of Queens'.
Kajol Remembers Late Father Shomu Mukherjee on His Birth Anniversary, Shares Emotional Note. Veteran filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee may no longer be with us, but his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and the memories he created continue to live on in the hearts of many. On the occasion of his birth anniversary on 19 June, his daughter and acclaimed actress Kajol paid a heartfelt tribute to her late father with an emotional social media post.
Kajol Pens Heartfelt Message For Her Father
Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a deeply moving note in memory of her father. Expressing the void left by his absence, she wrote, "Dear Dad, I still don't understand how to do all of this without you." Her touching words resonated with fans and members of the film fraternity alike.
View this post on Instagram
Several celebrities reacted to the post, including filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who paid tribute by dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.
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How Shomu Mukherjee, Tanuja Fell In Love
Shomu Mukherjee passed away on April 10, 2008 following a heart attack. He was 64 years old at the time of his demise. The celebrated director, writer and producer is remembered for films such as Ek Bar Muskura Do, Nanha Shikari, Chaila Babu, Fifty Fifty, Lover Boy, Patthar Ke Insaan and Sangdil Sanam.
It was during the shooting of Ek Bar Muskura Do that Shomu first met veteran actress Tanuja. Their bond gradually grew stronger on set, eventually blossoming into love. The couple tied the knot in 1973 and later welcomed two daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa.
Kajol Shared Close Bond With Her Father
Kajol was known to share an exceptionally close relationship with her father. The actress was just 33 years old when Shomu Mukherjee passed away, making his loss particularly profound for her and the family.
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Kajol’s Upcoming Film
On the professional front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of the action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Prabhu Deva in key roles. The shooting has already been completed, and the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Notably, Maharagni - Queen of Queens will reunite Kajol and Prabhu Deva on screen nearly 27 years after Rajiv Menon's 1997 film Minsara Kanavu.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Kajol pay tribute to her father recently?
When did Kajol's father, Shomu Mukherjee, pass away?
Shomu Mukherjee passed away on April 10, 2008, at the age of 64. His demise was caused by a heart attack.
What was Shomu Mukherjee's profession in Indian cinema?
Shomu Mukherjee was a veteran filmmaker, celebrated as a director, writer, and producer. He is remembered for films such as Ek Bar Muskura Do and Nanha Shikari.
Who was Shomu Mukherjee married to?
Shomu Mukherjee was married to veteran actress Tanuja. Their bond grew during the filming of Ek Bar Muskura Do, and they tied the knot in 1973.
What is Kajol's next film project?
Kajol is gearing up for the release of the action thriller Maharagni – Queen of Queens. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Prabhu Deva and will be released in multiple languages.