Can Hantavirus Spread Like COVID-19? Here’s The Key Difference Everyone Should Know About

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hantavirus cases spark concern but spread differs greatly from COVID-19.

Early symptoms mimic flu, delaying diagnosis and treatment significantly.

Rodent-borne hantavirus primarily spreads through inhaled contaminated dust.

Prevention involves rodent control and careful cleaning of enclosed spaces.

The recent reports of eight hantavirus cases and three deaths have pushed the rare infection back into global discussion. For many people, the sudden headlines have raised an unsettling question: Is hantavirus another COVID-19-like threat?

While the infection can become severe and even life-threatening, experts stress that hantavirus is very different from COVID-19 in the way it spreads, how quickly it infects people, and the scale of risk it poses to the public.

What makes hantavirus especially concerning, however, is how easily its early warning signs can be mistaken for common viral illnesses. In many cases, symptoms begin so mildly that people dismiss them as seasonal flu, dengue, swine flu, or even COVID-19 itself.

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Why Hantavirus Symptoms Often Create Confusion

One of the biggest challenges with hantavirus infection is that the illness does not initially appear dangerous.

The early stage usually starts with fever, fatigue, body ache, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, and stomach discomfort. These symptoms closely resemble several viral infections that people commonly experience during changing seasons.

Because of this overlap, many individuals continue resting at home, assuming they are dealing with a routine illness or food poisoning. The delay in recognising the infection can become risky, as the condition may suddenly worsen within a short period.

Difference Between Hantavirus And COVID-19

Although both illnesses can affect the lungs, hantavirus and COVID-19 spread in very different ways.

Hantavirus is primarily a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from infected rodents to humans. Rats and mice carry the virus in their urine, saliva, and droppings. People can become infected when virus particles mix with dust and are inhaled while cleaning closed rooms, warehouses, storage areas, fields, or other poorly ventilated spaces.

COVID-19, on the other hand, spreads efficiently from person to person through respiratory transmission. The coronavirus was able to infect large groups rapidly because it could linger in the air and pass easily through close human interaction.

That distinction is critical. Unlike COVID-19, hantavirus does not typically spread through coughing, sneezing, handshakes, or casual social contact.

Can Hantavirus Spread From One Person To Another?

In most cases, human-to-human transmission of hantavirus does not occur.

However, experts point to one rare strain, the Andes virus, found mainly in parts of Argentina and Chile, where limited person-to-person spread has been documented.

Even then, transmission appears far less efficient than COVID-19. Studies from a previous outbreak in Argentina suggested that the infectious window may last only a short period, possibly around the time fever first develops. Close and prolonged physical contact is usually required for transmission.

This makes hantavirus fundamentally different from the coronavirus pandemic, where widespread airborne transmission allowed infections to spread rapidly across communities and countries.

How To Reduce The Risk Of Infection

Experts say prevention remains the strongest defence against hantavirus.

Reducing rodent infestations, maintaining clean storage spaces, and ensuring proper ventilation in closed areas can lower the risk significantly. People cleaning long-unused rooms or rodent-contaminated spaces are advised to wear masks and gloves and avoid stirring up dust directly.

Simple precautions can make a major difference, particularly in enclosed areas where rodents may have been present for long periods.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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