Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women are health-aware, yet preventive care, including cancer screening, is often delayed.

Busy lives and symptom normalization contribute to delayed diagnoses in rising cancer cases.

Prioritize Pap smears, HPV tests, breast exams, and mammograms for early detection.

Routine check-ups, body awareness, and understanding family history are key.

Modern women today are far more aware of health than ever before. There is greater attention toward fitness, nutrition, body awareness, hormonal balance, and overall wellbeing, and yet preventive healthcare still does not receive the same consistent priority in real life.

Even with improved awareness, cancer screening often gets delayed. In many cases, it is not complete ignorance but a mix of busy lifestyles, normalization of mild symptoms, and the assumption that nothing serious is happening yet until symptoms begin to interfere with daily life.

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This is especially significant in the context of the increasing cancer cases in India. As per the National Cancer Registry Programme, breast cancer cases in India increased from nearly 2.13 lakh in 2021 to around 2.4 lakh in 2025, while cervical cancer deaths also rose during the same period. The concern is that many of these cancers are highly treatable if they are detected earlier but one of the biggest reasons behind delayed diagnosis is not always lack of healthcare access, but delayed attention to symptoms and low participation in preventive screening.

Which Cancer Screenings Should Women Prioritise?

There is a misconception among women that cancer screening is only necessary after symptoms appear or cancer is diagnosed. However, in real, screening is an important component in early detection and can often detect abnormalities before the disease has advanced. There are certain cancer screenings women should prioritise to help detect abnormalities early and reduce the risk of late-stage diagnosis.

Pap Smear And HPV Testing

Cervical cancer screening typically begins from 21 years of age with a Pap smear test. If you are between the age of 21-29 years,you should prefer Pap screening every 3 years. From 30 years onwards, screening may include either a Pap smear every 3 years or a combined Pap smear and HPV test every 5 years, depending on individual risk factors. HPV testing is particularly important as it detects high-risk viral infections long before cervical changes develop.

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Clinical Breast Examination And Mammography

Regular clinical breast examinations are important for early breast cancer detection, while mammography is generally recommended for women above 40 or earlier for those with a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer. Clinical breast examination is generally advised every 1-3 years in younger age groups and more regularly after 40.

Pelvic Ultrasound And Endometrial Evaluation

Pelvic ultrasound and endometrial evaluation are not routine screening tests for everyone but are advised when there are symptoms such as irregular or heavy menstrual bleeding, PCOS with persistent cycle disturbances, obesity-related hormonal imbalance, or abnormal uterine bleeding.

Colonoscopy Screening

Colon cancer screening through colonoscopy is generally recommended from 45 years onwards in average-risk individuals and earlier in those with family history or other risk factors.

Preventive Health Begins With Everyday Awareness

Prioritising health does not always begin with major lifestyle transformations. In many cases, it begins with consistency, body awareness, and timely medical attention.

Understanding about your menstrual patterns, eating balanced meals, managing stress, and attending regular health check-ups are some of the most important foundations of long-term women’s health. Women should also become familiar with their family history, reproductive health patterns, and metabolic risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, or hypertension, all of which can influence long-term health outcomes.

Ultimately, the goal is not to create fear around cancer screening or health checks, but to normalise timely care. Because in most cases, our body does not suddenly fall sick it gives signals quietly, long before things become serious.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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