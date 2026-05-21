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HomeHealthInternational Tea Day 2026: 7 Healthy Herbal Teas That Support Your Mind And Body

International Tea Day 2026: 7 Healthy Herbal Teas That Support Your Mind And Body

International Tea Day celebrates the wellness and cultural value of tea. From chamomile to tulsi, herbal teas offer refreshing flavours and soothing health benefits.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 May 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • International Tea Day observed May 21 celebrates tea's cultural, economic importance.
  • Herbal teas offer wellness benefits beyond traditional varieties.
  • Various herbal teas aid digestion, relaxation, and heart health.
  • Blue pea flower tea boasts antioxidants and color-changing properties.

International Tea Day is officially observed across the globe every year on May 21. Declared by the United Nations in 2019, the day celebrates the rich cultural history of tea and its growing importance in health, lifestyle, and the global economy. From comforting morning brews to calming bedtime blends, tea has become a part of daily life for millions of people worldwide.

Beyond traditional milk tea and black tea, herbal teas have also gained immense popularity for their refreshing taste and wellness-supporting properties. Made with herbs, flowers, spices, and natural ingredients, these teas are often enjoyed for relaxation, hydration, digestion, and overall well-being. 

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Lemongrass Ginger Tea

(Image Source: Freepik)
(Image Source: Freepik)

Lemongrass and ginger come together to create a refreshing tea that feels both soothing and energising. This blend is often enjoyed for supporting digestion and metabolism while helping the body feel light and refreshed. It may also help maintain balanced blood sugar levels, which can positively affect energy and skin health. Its citrusy aroma and gentle spice make it a comforting drink at any time of the day.

Tulsi Green Tea

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Tulsi, widely known as Holy Basil in Ayurveda, is valued for its calming and balancing properties. Tulsi green tea carries a mildly sweet and peppery flavour that feels comforting after a stressful day. It is often consumed to support respiratory wellness while helping the mind feel calmer and more relaxed. Rich in antioxidants, this tea is a simple way to unwind while caring for overall health.

Chamomile Tea

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Chamomile tea is often chosen as a bedtime beverage because of its soft floral taste and calming effect. It may help relax the body, improve sleep quality, and create a sense of peace after a hectic day. Apart from relaxation, this tea is also associated with easing digestive discomfort and reducing inflammation. A warm cup of chamomile tea can feel like a quiet pause in a busy routine.

Hibiscus Tea

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

With its striking ruby-red colour and tangy flavour, hibiscus tea is both refreshing and flavourful. It is commonly enjoyed during summer as a cooling beverage that feels light and vibrant. This tea may help support heart health and contribute to maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Its refreshing taste and bright appearance make it a favourite among herbal tea lovers.

Mint Green Tea

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Mint green tea offers a cool and refreshing flavour that instantly feels revitalising. The natural menthol present in mint gives the tea a soothing quality that may help with digestion and headaches. Many people also enjoy it for clearing the senses and creating a fresh feeling during hot weather. Whether served warm or chilled, mint tea remains a refreshing option throughout the year.

Blue Pea Flower Tea

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Blue pea flower tea stands out because of its naturally vibrant blue colour and mild earthy taste. Made from butterfly pea flowers, this tea is packed with antioxidants and is often linked to cognitive and eye health support. It may also help sharpen focus and memory, making it a popular choice during long workdays. One of its most fascinating features is its ability to change colour when lemon juice is added.

Cinnamon Tea

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Cinnamon tea combines warmth and sweetness in every sip. The tea is appreciated not only for its comforting taste but also for its potential role in maintaining balanced blood sugar levels. It may also support heart health and overall wellness when included as part of a healthy lifestyle. Its naturally sweet flavour makes it especially enjoyable during cooler evenings.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is International Tea Day observed?

International Tea Day is observed every year on May 21. The United Nations declared this day in 2019 to celebrate tea's cultural history and global importance.

What are herbal teas and why are they popular?

Herbal teas are made from herbs, flowers, spices, and natural ingredients. They are popular for their refreshing taste and for supporting wellness, relaxation, and hydration.

What are the benefits of Lemongrass Ginger Tea?

Lemongrass Ginger Tea is enjoyed for supporting digestion and metabolism, and may help maintain balanced blood sugar levels. It offers a refreshing and energising experience.

Why is Chamomile Tea often chosen as a bedtime beverage?

Chamomile tea is known for its soft floral taste and calming effect, which can help relax the body and improve sleep quality. It is also associated with easing digestive discomfort.

What is special about Blue Pea Flower Tea?

Blue Pea Flower Tea has a vibrant blue colour and mild earthy taste. It is linked to cognitive and eye health support and can change colour when lemon juice is added.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Herbal Teas International Tea Day 2026 Healthy Tea Options Herbal Drinks Wellness Teas Healthy Lifestyle Drinks
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