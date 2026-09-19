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English NewsHealthBrain Implant Can Turn Thoughts Into Speech? Know How Wireless BCI Technology Works

Brain Implant Can Turn Thoughts Into Speech? Know How Wireless BCI Technology Works

Brain-computer interfaces could help people with paralysis or neurological conditions communicate by converting neural signals into text or speech.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brain-computer interfaces help speech-impaired communicate using neural signals.
  • Tiny implants record brain signals, then AI decodes them.
  • These decoded signals generate text or synthetic speech.
  • Wireless BCIs are now in trials for long-term communication.

Paralysis or neurological disease makes it extremely difficult for many people to speak, even though their minds retain the ability to express themselves. For such people, scientists are working on brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). In this approach, neural signals from the brain are recorded, interpreted using artificial intelligence and machine learning, and then converted into words or sounds. In 2026, the first wireless and fully implantable BCI was implanted in a human in the United States and is being tested on patients with speech impairments.

First, A Special Implant Is Placed In The Brain

The first part of this technology is a brain implant. This involves implanting very tiny electrodes. For example, Paradromics' Connexus BCI contains 421 microelectrodes that record various neural activities in the brain. These are specifically implanted near areas that generate signals related to speech and body movements. When the patient attempts to speak, or in some cases, even thinks about speaking, the signals generated in the brain reach these electrodes.

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Brain Signals Are Understood By Computers 

Simply receiving signals from the brain isn't enough, as these signals aren't directly understood by computers like words. To achieve this, machine learning models are trained to understand the relationship between a patient's brain signals and the words they're trying to say. In both past and recent BCI experiments, patients were asked to silently attempt to speak while their brain signals were recorded. The AI ​​then learned to associate different neural patterns with words and sounds.

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Signals Are Converted Into Text Or Voice

Once the system has received sufficient training, the patient attempts to speak, and the implant records their brain signals. The computer then decodes these signals, converting them into words and generating text or synthetic voices as needed. A study launched in 2025 produced streaming speech by decoding a woman's brain signals at 80-millisecond intervals. Another experiment created a voice for a person with ALS that closely resembled their previous speaking voice.

 What Will Change With Going Wireless?

The advantage of wireless BCIs is that they can reduce the reliance on wires running through the body to transmit signals from electrodes implanted in the brain to an external computer. In 2026, the University of Michigan Health performed the first human implant of Paradromics' Connexus BCI. In this device, brain signals are transmitted first to a small transceiver in the chest and then to an external receiver. This technology is currently in clinical trials, aiming to test whether it can safely help people with speech impairments communicate long-term. This means it is not a standard treatment yet, but a rapidly developing medical technology.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Brain-Computer Interface (BCI)?

A BCI is a technology that records neural signals from the brain, interprets them using AI and machine learning, and converts them into words or sounds. It helps people with neurological conditions to communicate.

How does a brain-computer interface help people communicate?

Tiny electrodes are implanted in the brain to record speech-related signals. Machine learning models then interpret these neural patterns, converting them into words or synthetic voices.

What is the main advantage of a wireless Brain-Computer Interface?

Wireless BCIs reduce the need for physical wires to transmit signals from implanted electrodes. This allows for more discreet and potentially more comfortable communication for patients.

When was the first wireless BCI implanted in a human?

The first wireless and fully implantable BCI was implanted in a human in the United States in 2026. It is currently being tested on patients with speech impairments.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCI Speech Impairment Brain Computer Interface Brain Implant Wireless BCI Paralysis Communication Neural Signals AI Brain Interface Machine Learning BCI Speech Decoding Synthetic Voice Paradromics
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