Ed Sheeran Shares BTS Video Of ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ed Sheeran shared making-of video singing Hindi in Bollywood song.

Sheeran met SRK, collaborated on Tu Mil Jaaye.

Arijit Singh also features; SRK expressed gratitude for Sheeran's contribution.

Ed Sheeran has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, a song from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. The collaborative Instagram post with SRK features Sheeran singing in Hindi alongside composer Jigar Saraiya of the music duo Sachin-Jigar. Arijit Singh is also part of the track.

Ed Sheeran Shares BTS Video

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his first Bollywood song. The video shows him singing Hindi verses from ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, while Jigar asks if it is his first time singing in the language. The British singer-songwriter replies, “Yes.”

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Jigar reacts by saying, “Oh man, I can't believe it. First time recording somebody totally speaking English on a Hindi track.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Sharing the video, Sheeran recalled how his association with Shah Rukh Khan began. “When I first met Shah Rukh, he said I must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We’ve gotten to know each other over the years and I love him. Last time I was in India I went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and Arijit Singh,” he wrote.

He further added, “He introduced me to Sachin Jigar that day and I wrote and recorded my verse for ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ for his movie King that night. I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now.”

SRK Thanks Ed Sheeran

Shah Rukh Khan also shared the behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to Sheeran for being part of the song. “Can’t thank you enough my friend for doing the song… especially the Hindi bits. Love u,” he wrote.

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‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ Song

Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from King, features chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone while offering a glimpse into the action-packed world of the upcoming film.

Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their vocals to the song, which also features an English rap written by Ed Sheeran. Sachin-Jigar has composed the track, with lyrics penned by Kumaar.

King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.