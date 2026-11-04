IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India To Bowl First Against New Zealand

India have won the toss and have opted to field. India have included four fast bowlers in their playing XI: Anshul Kamboj, Aaqib Khan, Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh. All-rounders Naman Dhir and Axar Patel have also secured places in the team.

India head into the ODI series on the back of a 3-2 triumph in the preceding T20I leg, giving them confidence ahead of the 50-over contests. India's bowling unit, which lacks experience compared to its usual strength, could work in the Blackcaps' favour.

With Jasprit Bumrah being rested to prepare for the upcoming Test matches, India will depend heavily on Mohammed Siraj to lead the pace attack. Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana are also unavailable for the series as they are yet to regain full fitness and return to international action.

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

Shubman Gill, after winning the toss, said: We are going to bowl first, bit overcast so any reductions, it's good to have a target on the board. Everyone is excited and prepared for the series. Conditions we get here are going to be a lot similar to the ones we are going to get in SA. Anshul, Aaqib, Gurnoor and Arshdeep are the pacers.

India are also expected to manage their resources carefully with the World Test Championship schedule approaching. The final ODI is set to take place in Tauranga on November 15, while the opening Test begins in Wellington just four days later, on November 19. Shubman Gill will consequently be unavailable for the final two ODIs as he shifts his attention towards preparations for the Test series.