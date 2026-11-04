Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai hosted grand 'Ramayana' special screening for industry.

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor cheered lead actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, other stars attended the premiere.

Film amassed Rs 115 crore in global advance bookings.

The makers of Ramayana hosted a special screening in Mumbai ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic saw several members of the film industry in attendance. Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor arrived to support lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, drawing attention at the star-studded event.

Family Turns Cheerleaders For Ranbir

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the Kapoor family, who turned up in full force to support Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama. Alia Bhatt arrived at the venue radiating excitement, accompanied by her mother-in-law, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

A viral video from the star-studded event captured the duo gracefully posing for the paparazzi stationed outside the screening. Alia, who had previously hyped the film's 'Rama unit' in April by calling Ranbir's performance "beautiful" and "out of this world", looked visibly thrilled for the grand Indian premiere of her husband's highly ambitious project.

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Star-Studded Guest List

The special screening saw several prominent cast members and industry figures in attendance. Sunny Deol, who is set to portray Lord Hanuman, and television star Ravi Dubey, who essays the role of Lakshman, arrived at the venue, turning heads with their stylish red-carpet appearances.

The guest list also included Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh - who arrived with husband Jackky Bhagnani - and Kajal Aggarwal, who attended the premiere with her son. Vivek Oberoi was also spotted at the event alongside his wife and children, joining the film's producer Namit Malhotra to celebrate the monumental release.

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Box Office Anticipation

The buzz surrounding the film isn't just limited to the red carpet. With the countdown drawing to a close, Ramayana is already roaring at the box office. As of November 3, the film has amassed a staggering Rs 115 crore in global advance bookings for its opening weekend. In the domestic market, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has registered Rs 75.56 crore in pre-sales for its first four days. For the opening day alone, the mythological epic has collected Rs 32.59 crore by selling over 8.16 lakh tickets across India.

Featuring a massive pan-India ensemble that includes Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film will officially open to the public on November 5, following a separate dedicated media screening.