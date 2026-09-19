Doc Talk | Cough Mimicking TB Or Pneumonia? Know When A Fungal Infection Could Be The Clue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Persistent cough often misdiagnosed as bacterial infection or TB.

Untreated fungal infections, like Aspergillus, threaten vulnerable individuals.

Diagnosis requires CT scans, lab tests; specific antifungals provide treatment.

A cough that continues for weeks despite one or more courses of antibiotics should not be ignored. In India, fungal lung infections are sometimes mistaken for bacterial pneumonia or smear-negative tuberculosis because the early symptoms can look very similar, including cough, fever, tiredness, weight loss, chest discomfort, and breathlessness.

This may result in the overuse of antibiotics, sometimes without a clear diagnosis. Antibiotics treat bacteria, not fungi. Taking them unnecessarily will not clear a fungal infection and can contribute to antibiotic resistance, making genuine bacterial infections harder to treat in the future. A persistent cough needs a fresh medical assessment rather than simply another antibiotic prescription.

Fungal infections of the lungs are not the most common cause of cough, but they are especially important in people with pre-existing lung disease, diabetes, weakened immunity, or a history of TB. TB can leave cavities or scars in the lungs, where certain fungi may later grow.

Common Fungal Infections Affecting The Lungs

Aspergillus / Aspergillosis

Aspergillus is a common fungus found in the environment. It can cause different forms of lung disease, particularly in people with damaged lungs. Symptoms may include a chronic dry or wet cough, wheezing, fatigue, weight loss and, in some cases, coughing up blood. People with previous TB, asthma, COPD, bronchiectasis or lung cavities are at higher risk. In chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, symptoms may develop slowly over months and can closely resemble TB.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Protein Craze In India: Why More Protein Doesn't Always Mean A Healthier Diet

Mucorales / Mucormycosis

Often called “black fungus”, mucormycosis is a serious infection that needs urgent treatment. Pulmonary mucormycosis may cause worsening cough, severe chest pain, shortness of breath and fever. Some people may also experience facial pain or nasal congestion if the sinuses are involved. The infection is more likely in people with uncontrolled diabetes, severe immunosuppression, blood cancers, organ transplants or heavy and prolonged steroid use.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Nafisa Ali’s Ovarian Cancer Recurrence: What Peritoneal Cancer And Liver Surface Deposits Mean

Candida / Candidiasis

Candida can cause thrush in the mouth and throat, producing soreness and white patches. It is frequently found in sputum samples from hospitalised patients, but true Candida pneumonia is uncommon and requires careful confirmation.

People in intensive care, those on ventilators, and severely immunocompromised patients may be at risk of invasive Candida infection. A cough with sputum, chest tightness, low-grade fever and oral thrush should be assessed in the full clinical context.

How Doctors Tell The Difference

Symptoms alone cannot confirm a fungal infection. A pulmonologist may request a high-resolution CT scan to look for cavities, fungal balls, nodules, or other changes in the lungs. A sputum fungal culture can help identify an organism, although it may take time and is not always conclusive.

Further tests may include bronchoscopy, where fluid or tissue is collected from the airways. Blood tests such as Galactomannan may be used to look for evidence of Aspergillus, while Beta-D-Glucan is a marker that may support suspicion of several fungal infections. For chronic aspergillosis, Aspergillus-specific antibody tests can also be useful.

Treatment depends entirely on the fungus involved, the severity of the illness, and the person’s overall health. Antifungal medicines are different from antibiotics and should only be started under medical supervision. If you have a cough that is not improving, especially if it is accompanied by blood in the sputum, weight loss, breathlessness, or a past history of TB, consult a pulmonologist promptly.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator