India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthDoc Talk | Cough Mimicking TB Or Pneumonia? Know When A Fungal Infection Could Be The Clue

Doc Talk | Cough Mimicking TB Or Pneumonia? Know When A Fungal Infection Could Be The Clue

A persistent cough that does not improve after antibiotics may need further evaluation. Fungal lung infections can sometimes resemble pneumonia or tuberculosis, particularly in people with previous TB or diabetes.

Written By : Dr Neeraj Kumar Tulara |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Persistent cough often misdiagnosed as bacterial infection or TB.
  • Untreated fungal infections, like Aspergillus, threaten vulnerable individuals.
  • Diagnosis requires CT scans, lab tests; specific antifungals provide treatment.

A cough that continues for weeks despite one or more courses of antibiotics should not be ignored. In India, fungal lung infections are sometimes mistaken for bacterial pneumonia or smear-negative tuberculosis because the early symptoms can look very similar, including cough, fever, tiredness, weight loss, chest discomfort, and breathlessness.

This may result in the overuse of antibiotics, sometimes without a clear diagnosis. Antibiotics treat bacteria, not fungi. Taking them unnecessarily will not clear a fungal infection and can contribute to antibiotic resistance, making genuine bacterial infections harder to treat in the future. A persistent cough needs a fresh medical assessment rather than simply another antibiotic prescription.

Fungal infections of the lungs are not the most common cause of cough, but they are especially important in people with pre-existing lung disease, diabetes, weakened immunity, or a history of TB. TB can leave cavities or scars in the lungs, where certain fungi may later grow.

Common Fungal Infections Affecting The Lungs

Aspergillus / Aspergillosis

Aspergillus is a common fungus found in the environment. It can cause different forms of lung disease, particularly in people with damaged lungs. Symptoms may include a chronic dry or wet cough, wheezing, fatigue, weight loss and, in some cases, coughing up blood. People with previous TB, asthma, COPD, bronchiectasis or lung cavities are at higher risk. In chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, symptoms may develop slowly over months and can closely resemble TB.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Protein Craze In India: Why More Protein Doesn't Always Mean A Healthier Diet

Mucorales / Mucormycosis

Often called “black fungus”, mucormycosis is a serious infection that needs urgent treatment. Pulmonary mucormycosis may cause worsening cough, severe chest pain, shortness of breath and fever. Some people may also experience facial pain or nasal congestion if the sinuses are involved. The infection is more likely in people with uncontrolled diabetes, severe immunosuppression, blood cancers, organ transplants or heavy and prolonged steroid use.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Nafisa Ali’s Ovarian Cancer Recurrence: What Peritoneal Cancer And Liver Surface Deposits Mean

Candida / Candidiasis

Candida can cause thrush in the mouth and throat, producing soreness and white patches. It is frequently found in sputum samples from hospitalised patients, but true Candida pneumonia is uncommon and requires careful confirmation.

People in intensive care, those on ventilators, and severely immunocompromised patients may be at risk of invasive Candida infection. A cough with sputum, chest tightness, low-grade fever and oral thrush should be assessed in the full clinical context.

How Doctors Tell The Difference

Symptoms alone cannot confirm a fungal infection. A pulmonologist may request a high-resolution CT scan to look for cavities, fungal balls, nodules, or other changes in the lungs. A sputum fungal culture can help identify an organism, although it may take time and is not always conclusive.

Further tests may include bronchoscopy, where fluid or tissue is collected from the airways. Blood tests such as Galactomannan may be used to look for evidence of Aspergillus, while Beta-D-Glucan is a marker that may support suspicion of several fungal infections. For chronic aspergillosis, Aspergillus-specific antibody tests can also be useful.

Treatment depends entirely on the fungus involved, the severity of the illness, and the person’s overall health. Antifungal medicines are different from antibiotics and should only be started under medical supervision. If you have a cough that is not improving, especially if it is accompanied by blood in the sputum, weight loss, breathlessness, or a past history of TB, consult a pulmonologist promptly.

 

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

What should I do if my cough persists despite taking antibiotics?

A persistent cough not improving with antibiotics needs a fresh medical assessment. It might indicate a fungal lung infection, as antibiotics only treat bacteria, not fungi.

Why are fungal lung infections often misdiagnosed?

They are often mistaken for bacterial pneumonia or tuberculosis due to similar early symptoms like cough, fever, tiredness, and breathlessness, leading to antibiotic overuse.

Who is at a higher risk of developing fungal lung infections?

Individuals with pre-existing lung disease, diabetes, weakened immunity, or a history of tuberculosis are at higher risk. TB can create cavities where fungi may grow.

How are fungal lung infections diagnosed?

Doctors use high-resolution CT scans, sputum fungal cultures, bronchoscopy, and blood tests like Galactomannan or Beta-D-Glucan to confirm a diagnosis. Symptoms alone are insufficient.

About the author Dr Neeraj Kumar Tulara

Dr Neeraj Kumar Tulara is a Senior Consultant Physician, Diabetologist, and Infectious Disease Specialist. He holds an MBBS, an MD in Medicine, and postgraduate diplomas in Infectious Disease, Diabetes, and Obesity. With publications in PubMed-indexed journals, memberships in medical associations, and national recognition, he brings expertise, experience, and credibility to patient care.
Read More
Published at : 19 Sep 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mucormycosis 'Black Fungus' Aspergillosis Persistent Cough Fungal Lung Infection Cough Despite Antibiotics Pulmonary Fungal Infection Pulmonary Aspergillosis Candida Pneumonia
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Doc Talk | Young Men Losing Hair? Here’s What May Be Behind Early Balding
Doc Talk | Young Men Losing Hair? Here’s What May Be Behind Early Balding
Health
Doc Talk | Over 40? 8 Heart Health Checks You Should Not Ignore
Doc Talk | Over 40? 8 Heart Health Checks You Should Not Ignore
Health
Tired Despite 7-8 Hours Of Sleep? This Hidden Factor Could Be Behind It
Tired Despite 7-8 Hours Of Sleep? This Hidden Factor Could Be Behind It
Health
Pig Kidney Transplant In Humans: How Tim Andrews Lived 271 Days With An Animal Kidney
Pig Kidney Transplant In Humans: How Tim Andrews Lived 271 Days With An Animal Kidney
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Saudi Strikes Houthi Targets as Red Sea Trade Route Faces Fresh Threat
Gurugram News: Two Workers Die After Falling From 19th Floor, Labourers Clash at Site
Bihar Politics: Anant Singh’s Revolt Against Neeraj Kumar Sparks Tension Inside JDU
DUSU Election: ABVP’s Yash Dabas Takes Lead After Sixth Round, Independents Make Big Gains
Greater Noida News: Speeding Cars Hit Five, Injure Schoolgirl in Two Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget