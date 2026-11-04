ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldUS Midterm Elections: Trump’s Iran War Draws Voter Anger As Americans Voice Discontent

US Midterm Elections: Trump’s Iran War Draws Voter Anger As Americans Voice Discontent

US Midterm Election: Around one-third of voters said the war was a crucial factor in their congressional voting decisions, although the cost of living and government corruption ranked higher.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 07:11 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Majority voters say US wrong on Iran military action.
  • Iran conflict incurred $47.1 billion cost, raised prices.
  • War concerned many, but living costs, corruption were higher.
  • Three-quarters of voters dissatisfied with nation's overall direction.

A majority of American voters believe the United States made the wrong decision by launching military action against Iran, according to an Associated Press (AP) election day poll conducted amid the 2026 US midterm elections. The findings point to growing public dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict, which has also placed a significant financial burden on the country.

Around six in 10 voters said the US was wrong to take military action against Iran, highlighting the political challenges facing Trump as Americans head to the polls to elect members of Congress.

The financial cost of the conflict has also continued to climb. A recent Pentagon estimate put the cost of the unpopular war at more than $47.1 billion, adding to concerns surrounding the administration's decision to pursue military action.

Iran War Among Key Concerns

The AP poll found that the conflict was an important consideration for a sizeable section of the electorate. Around one-third of voters said the Iran war was a crucial factor in deciding how they would vote in the congressional elections.

However, the issue ranked behind concerns such as the rising cost of living and government corruption, which were bigger factors influencing voters' decisions.

The conflict has also contributed to higher petrol and energy prices. Trump, however, has expressed confidence that prices will come down despite the economic impact of the war.

Three-Quarters Of Voters Dissatisfied 

Beyond concerns over the Iran war, the poll revealed widespread frustration among American voters about the country's current situation and direction.

Around three-quarters of respondents said they were either angry or dissatisfied with the way things were going in the US. In contrast, only about one-quarter described themselves as satisfied or enthusiastic.

The findings underline the extent of public discontent during the 2026 midterm elections, with the administration facing criticism over its military decisions, rising costs and broader governance concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the public opinion on the US military action against Iran?

A majority of American voters believe the US made the wrong decision by launching military action against Iran. Around six in 10 voters held this view in a 2026 AP poll.

What is the estimated financial cost of the conflict with Iran?

A Pentagon estimate indicates the unpopular war with Iran has cost over $47.1 billion. This financial burden is a significant concern for the country.

How did the Iran war influence voters in the 2026 midterm elections?

The Iran war was a crucial factor for about one-third of voters in their congressional election decisions. However, it ranked behind concerns like the rising cost of living.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 04 Nov 2026 07:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Midterm Elections US Elections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US vote in most consequential elections; early surveys predict change
US vote in most consequential elections; early surveys predict change
World
Trump Calls US Strikes On Iran’s Qeshm Island ‘Minor’, Says ‘It Wasn’t War’
Trump Calls US Strikes On Iran’s Qeshm Island ‘Minor’, Says ‘It Wasn’t War’
World
US Midterm Elections: Voting Underway, What Is At Stake For Trump And Republicans
US Midterm Elections: Voting Underway, What Is At Stake For Trump And Republicans
World
US Midterm Elections: How Could Congress Change Trump's Foreign Policy On Iran, Ukraine?
US Midterm Elections: How Could Congress Change Trump's Foreign Policy On Iran, Ukraine?
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counterattack: Party Launches ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In UP
Diwali Crackdown: Authorities Intensify Raids Against Sweet Adulteration Across Four Cities
FDA Crackdown: 1,188 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Motichoor Laddoos Seized In Pune
ED Action: Azam Khan's Jauhar University Case Moves Towards Chargesheet
Nepal Tragedy: Helicopter Collision Near Everest Claims Indian Tourist's Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget