US Midterm Elections: Trump’s Iran War Draws Voter Anger As Americans Voice Discontent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Majority voters say US wrong on Iran military action.

Iran conflict incurred $47.1 billion cost, raised prices.

War concerned many, but living costs, corruption were higher.

Three-quarters of voters dissatisfied with nation's overall direction.

A majority of American voters believe the United States made the wrong decision by launching military action against Iran, according to an Associated Press (AP) election day poll conducted amid the 2026 US midterm elections. The findings point to growing public dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's handling of the conflict, which has also placed a significant financial burden on the country.

Around six in 10 voters said the US was wrong to take military action against Iran, highlighting the political challenges facing Trump as Americans head to the polls to elect members of Congress.

The financial cost of the conflict has also continued to climb. A recent Pentagon estimate put the cost of the unpopular war at more than $47.1 billion, adding to concerns surrounding the administration's decision to pursue military action.

Iran War Among Key Concerns

The AP poll found that the conflict was an important consideration for a sizeable section of the electorate. Around one-third of voters said the Iran war was a crucial factor in deciding how they would vote in the congressional elections.

However, the issue ranked behind concerns such as the rising cost of living and government corruption, which were bigger factors influencing voters' decisions.

The conflict has also contributed to higher petrol and energy prices. Trump, however, has expressed confidence that prices will come down despite the economic impact of the war.

Three-Quarters Of Voters Dissatisfied

Beyond concerns over the Iran war, the poll revealed widespread frustration among American voters about the country's current situation and direction.

Around three-quarters of respondents said they were either angry or dissatisfied with the way things were going in the US. In contrast, only about one-quarter described themselves as satisfied or enthusiastic.

The findings underline the extent of public discontent during the 2026 midterm elections, with the administration facing criticism over its military decisions, rising costs and broader governance concerns.