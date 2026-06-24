Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Experts advise consuming watermelon between breakfast and lunch.

Mid-morning consumption aids digestion; avoid eating it at night.

Night consumption can cause discomfort; keep portions moderate.

Watermelon is one of the most loved summer fruits, but experts say its health benefits depend not just on how much you eat, but also on when you eat it. Choosing the right time can support better digestion, improved hydration, and overall comfort. Experts suggest that timing actually matters more than we think.

What Do Experts Say?

According to Nidhi Sahai from Medanta Hospital (as reported by TOI), the best time to eat watermelon is between breakfast and lunch. This is when your digestive system is naturally more active and prepared to process food efficiently.

Watermelon is made up of nearly 90% water and contains natural sugars, so it digests best when your body is already in “active mode” after the morning meal. At this time, the stomach is better prepared to handle it, reducing the chances of discomfort.

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Why Timing Matters

Many people assume fruits are always safe on an empty stomach, but watermelon is a bit different. Experts say it works better when your digestive system has already “woken up” after breakfast. Eating it during mid-morning can also help reduce bloating and improve overall digestion.

Interestingly, watermelon can even act as a natural energy booster. Eating it about 30 minutes before exercise may help keep you hydrated and give a quick energy lift one reason athletes often include it in their routine.

When You Should Avoid It

Experts also advise avoiding watermelon at night. Since digestion naturally slows down in the evening, the fruit’s high water and sugar content may lead to bloating, heaviness, or discomfort in some people.

However, this isn’t the same for everyone. People with sensitive digestion or gut issues should be especially careful, as they may experience gas or stomach discomfort after eating it.

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Don’t Overeat It

Timing isn’t the only important factor, quantity matters too. Even though watermelon feels light and refreshing, overeating it can still put pressure on the digestive system due to its high water and natural sugar content. Consuming it in excess may lead to bloating, frequent urination, or mild stomach discomfort in some individuals. Experts generally suggest sticking to one to two bowls as a healthy portion to enjoy its benefits without overloading the gut. Keeping moderation in mind ensures you get the hydration, vitamins, and energy boost watermelon offers while avoiding any unwanted side effects.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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