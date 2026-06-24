Delaying Motherhood? Gynaecologist Shares What Every Woman Should Know About Fertility After 30

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women increasingly delay motherhood; fertility naturally declines after 30.

Egg quality and quantity decrease significantly, impacting conception success.

Health conditions, lifestyle choices also influence reproductive capabilities.

Proactive fertility evaluations and egg freezing offer planning options.

Motherhood is being postponed into the thirties and beyond as more women decide to pursue higher education, professional aspirations and financial security before having children. Fertility experts state that knowing how age impacts reproductive health is crucial for making educated decisions regarding family planning even though many women successfully conceive later in life. Speaking to Hindustan Times, fertility specialist Dr Manika Khanna highlighted many critical facts about fertility after the age of 30, underlining that understanding can assist women better navigate their reproductive path.

Why Fertility Changes With Age

Women are born with a limited number of eggs and as they age both the amount and quality of these eggs gradually decrease, according to Dr. Manika Khanna. She clarified that although a woman's fertility is largely steady throughout her twenties, the drop usually becomes more apparent after the age of thirty and picks up speed beyond the age of thirty-five.

Dr Khanna observed that this loss in egg quality can make conception more complicated and may raise the chance of miscarriage and genetic disorders. However, she noted that age alone does not determine fertility outcomes since overall health, lifestyle and underlying medical issues significantly influence reproductive health.

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Fertility Depends On More Than Just The Number On The Calendar

Dr. Khanna stated to the Hindustan Times that age should not be the only factor considered when evaluating fertility. She emphasized that diseases including obesity, endometriosis, thyroid issues and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) can impact fertility in women of all ages.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that lifestyle choices including smoking, binge drinking and uncontrolled stress can also have a detrimental impact on reproductive health. Fertility and general well-being can be supported by keeping a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet and getting regular exercise, according to Dr. Khanna.

Knowing Your Fertility Status Matters

She advises women who are thinking about postponing having children to be proactive in learning about their fertility. She suggested that fertility evaluations, such as ovarian reserve tests and meetings with reproductive specialists, can offer important insights into future family planning options and reproductive potential.Dr. Khanna also emphasized the expanding use of egg freezing, stating that although it does not ensure a future pregnancy, it can provide women with more reproductive flexibility if they wish to delay becoming mothers.

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Planning Ahead Can Make A Difference

Dr. Manika Khanna emphasised that many women conceive spontaneously and have safe pregnancies well into their thirties and forties, despite worries about age-related fertility reduction. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she pointed out that improvements in prenatal care, fertility therapies and reproductive medicine have greatly improved the prospects for women who decide to have children later in age. She emphasised, however, that knowing how fertility varies with age is still crucial for making wise choices. Dr. Khanna emphasized that awareness is one of the most important resources accessible to women determining their reproductive future as discussions about delayed parenting become more widespread.

Although fertility naturally decreases with age, she clarified that prompt medical advice, fertility tests and well-informed decision-making can help women better understand their options and make decisions that support their individual and family objectives. Experts argue the emphasis should be on empowering women with accurate knowledge about their reproductive health and future fertility rather than inciting anxiety about aging.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.













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