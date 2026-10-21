US FDA Approves New Hepatitis B Treatment: Can Patients Finally Stop Taking Antivirals?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FDA approved Hibisago, offering chronic hepatitis B patients new option.

Hibisago targets viral proteins; some patients achieved sustained control.

Eligibility is strict, ongoing monitoring for serious liver reactions.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new treatment for adults with chronic hepatitis B, offering some patients a chance to stop long-term antiviral medication under medical supervision. Developed by GSK, the injectable drug, called Hibisago (bepirovirsen), uses a different approach to target the virus and its ability to produce viral proteins. Clinical trial results showed that some participants maintained viral control even after stopping all treatment, although most did not achieve this outcome. The approval also comes with important safety warnings, including potentially serious liver reactions and reduced platelet counts, requiring regular testing and monitoring.

How Does Hibisago Work And Who Is Eligible?

According to the US FDA, Hibisago is the first approved antisense oligonucleotide treatment for chronic hepatitis B. This class of medicine works by targeting genetic material involved in the virus's ability to produce viral components. The drug is intended to be used alongside existing antiviral therapy, rather than replacing it immediately.

Wendy Carter, acting director of the FDA's Office of Infectious Diseases, said, “For many people living with chronic hepatitis B, treatment can mean taking antiviral medication for years to keep the virus suppressed.”

She added, “Hibsago offers a new treatment approach that may allow some patients to maintain viral control after completing a full course of treatment for chronic HBV. This approval represents an important advance for people living with this serious disease.”

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FDA

The FDA has approved Hibisago for adults who meet all the following criteria:

They do not have cirrhosis, a condition involving severe scarring of the liver.

They have received antiviral treatment for at least six months and have suppressed levels of hepatitis B virus in their blood.

Their hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) level is 3,000 international units per millilitre or lower, confirmed through an FDA-authorised diagnostic test.

The treatment is administered by injection for up to 24 weeks. Patients must continue their existing antiviral medicines during this period and for at least another 24 weeks after their final Hibisago injection. Only those who meet specified medical and laboratory criteria may subsequently stop their regular antiviral medication.

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What Did Clinical Trials Reveal About Effectiveness And Safety?

The FDA based its approval on two clinical trials that compared Hibisago with a placebo, with both groups continuing their existing antiviral treatment during the initial study period.

The results showed that:

24% of patients receiving Hibisago met the criteria to stop their existing antiviral medication, compared with none in the placebo group.

19% of patients receiving Hibisago maintained viral control 24 weeks after stopping all hepatitis B treatment. Their blood tests also showed no detectable hepatitis B surface antigen.

These findings suggest that some patients may achieve sustained viral control without ongoing medication. However, most participants did not meet the criteria for stopping treatment or maintaining this response, so the results do not mean the drug will eliminate the need for antivirals in everyone.

Safety Warnings And Side Effects

The FDA has issued a boxed warning for serious liver reactions and low platelet counts, which can increase the risk of potentially life-threatening bleeding. Other warnings include worsening kidney function, serious inflammatory reactions such as vasculitis, and complications associated with incorrect administration.

Common side effects, excluding laboratory abnormalities, include injection-site reactions, fever, fatigue and headache. Patients need regular blood tests before and during treatment, along with medical supervision, to monitor potential complications.

The FDA has also approved a diagnostic test developed by Roche to help identify eligible patients and monitor their response to treatment. Hibisago received Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Priority Review designations from the agency.

What Does The Approval Mean For Patients In India?

The US approval marks a new option for some adults living with chronic hepatitis B, but it does not establish when the drug will become available in India. GSK's announcement confirms the US authorisation, while availability and regulatory approval in other countries remain separate matters.

Chronic hepatitis B is a long-term viral infection that affects the liver and can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer. Existing antiviral medicines help suppress the virus, but many patients need prolonged treatment. Hibisago may offer some eligible patients the possibility of maintaining viral control after stopping medication. However, it is not a guaranteed cure for everyone, and patients should never stop prescribed antiviral treatment without consulting their treating specialist.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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