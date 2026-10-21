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English NewsHealthWhy Student Wellbeing Matters: 5 Ways Schools Can Support Children’s Mental Health

Why Student Wellbeing Matters: 5 Ways Schools Can Support Children’s Mental Health

Children’s mental wellbeing plays an important role in learning, relationships, and confidence. Explore how supportive classrooms, emotional awareness, physical activity, peer connections, and balanced screen time can help schools create healthier environments where students feel understood and supported.

Written By : Dr. Aditi Misra |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Children's mental health shapes self-understanding, feelings, relationships.
  • Positive classroom management, activity improve student mental health.
  • Identifying strengths, articulating emotions builds children's self-confidence.
  • Balanced digital routines support healthy sleep, movement, screen breaks.

Ask a child what they enjoy most about being at school, and the answer may be wonderfully simple. It could be the moment they find the courage to share an idea, a conversation with a friend on the way to class, or a teacher who remembers something they mentioned days ago. These moments matter because a child’s mental health shapes how they understand themselves, express their feelings, build relationships, and respond to everyday experiences.

Why Student Wellbeing Matters

Giving wellbeing the attention it deserves can support children not only in education, but in the wider journey of growing into confident, connected individuals. The people best placed to describe that experience are students themselves. They know which activities draw them in, when they feel comfortable speaking, and what makes a space feel welcoming. A suggestion might shape an activity, influence a routine, or prompt a teacher to approach something differently.

Research also points to the value of everyday school experiences. A systematic review of 62 papers published in BMC Public Health found strong evidence linking positive classroom management, physical activity, and peer mentoring with better student mental health. It also gave some encouraging findings with regard to school culture, teaching staff training, and parental participation, showing how the overall school environment could help promote wellbeing.

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Building Confidence And Emotional Awareness

A positive approach towards mental wellbeing also involves enabling children to identify and appreciate their strengths. For example, a child might realise that they have the ability to solve problems, to unite people, and to handle situations with empathy. Understanding their own strengths enables children to see the value they add to the world around them. Over time, this realisation can contribute to building their self-confidence and sense of initiative.

Helping children develop the vocabulary to articulate their emotions is equally crucial in contributing to their mental wellbeing. Children who can recognise and express their feelings, like being excited, disappointed, or worried, are more capable of understanding themselves. Being able to name an emotion can help them become more expressive about their needs, seek comfort, and empathise with the feelings of others.

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Encouraging Healthy Digital Habits

Digital habits are part of this conversation too. With learning, friends, and entertainment often sharing the same screens, children benefit from routines that allow for sleep, movement, conversation, and time away from screens. Balance can help them to use technology in ways that feel fun, balanced, and purposeful.

Student wellbeing is not a separate idea added to education. It is part of the foundation from which children explore, communicate, form relationships and develop a sense of who they are. Giving mental health attention can help children carry self-awareness, confidence and emotional understanding into the stages of everyday life ahead.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is student wellbeing important?

Student wellbeing is crucial as it shapes how children understand themselves, express feelings, and build relationships. It supports their educational journey and helps them grow into confident, connected individuals.

How can schools support student mental health?

Positive classroom management, physical activity, and peer mentoring strongly link to better mental health. A supportive school culture, staff training, and parental involvement also promote overall wellbeing.

Why is emotional vocabulary important for children?

Developing emotional vocabulary helps children recognize and express their feelings, leading to better self-understanding. This enables them to articulate needs, seek comfort, and empathize with others.

About the author Dr. Aditi Misra

Dr. Aditi Misra is Director of Dharav High School, Gurugram, and a seasoned educationist with over 40 years of experience. A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, with a B.Ed. and an M.Ed., she has championed holistic and inclusive education through initiatives including tGELF, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, INTACH, and Shiksha Kendra.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Student Mental Health Child Mental Wellbeing Student Wellbeing Mental Health In Schools Emotional Awareness In Children Children’s Self-Confidence
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