Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Individual tolerance varies; consider all daily caffeine sources.

For many people, the day does not truly begin until they have had their first cup of coffee. Whether it is part of a morning routine or a quick pick-me-up during a busy workday, coffee is one of the most popular caffeinated beverages. But how much is actually too much? Coffee contains caffeine, a stimulant that can temporarily increase alertness and help people feel more awake. However, consuming excessive amounts can lead to unwanted effects, including restlessness, disturbed sleep and a faster heartbeat.

READ MORE | Irregular Periods, Acne And Hair Fall? 5 Signs That Could Be Linked To PMOS

How Much Caffeine Can You Have In A Day?

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is generally considered an amount that is not associated with negative effects for most healthy adults. This can roughly correspond to two to four cups of coffee, although there is no universal number of cups because caffeine content varies considerably depending on the type of coffee, serving size and preparation method. It is also important to remember that coffee is not the only source of caffeine. Tea, energy drinks, chocolate and some medicines can also contribute to your daily caffeine intake.

What Happens If You Drink Too Much Coffee?

Going beyond your personal tolerance for caffeine can cause several symptoms. Some people may experience restlessness, trembling, headaches, stomach discomfort or a noticeably faster heartbeat. One of the most common concerns is sleep disruption. Having coffee later in the day, particularly in larger quantities, may make it harder to fall asleep or affect overall sleep quality. However, caffeine tolerance varies from person to person. While some people may feel uncomfortable after one or two cups, others may tolerate more without immediately noticing symptoms.

Pregnant Women Need To Be More Careful

Pregnant women are generally advised to keep their caffeine intake lower. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists considers less than 200 mg of caffeine per day generally safe during pregnancy. People who already experience sleep problems, anxiety, heart-related symptoms or increased sensitivity to caffeine should also discuss their intake with a healthcare professional.

READ MORE | Doc Talk | Katrina Kaif’s Postpartum Look Has People Talking; Here's What New Mothers Need To Know About Recovery

Don't Forget The Sugar And Cream

Your coffee habit is not only about caffeine. What you add to the cup can also affect its nutritional value. Large amounts of sugar, cream or other high-calorie additions can significantly increase the calorie content of a coffee. If you drink several cups a day, these additions can add up. Choosing less sugar and being mindful of high-calorie toppings can make your regular coffee habit easier to fit into a balanced diet.

Listen To Your Body

There is no single coffee limit that works identically for everyone. The amount of caffeine you can comfortably consume depends on individual sensitivity and other sources of caffeine in your diet. If coffee repeatedly leaves you feeling restless, affects your sleep or causes a racing heartbeat, it may be worth reducing your intake and discussing persistent symptoms with a healthcare professional. Coffee can be part of many people's daily routines, but moderation matters. For most healthy adults, up to 400 mg of caffeine per day is the commonly cited upper amount, while pregnant women are generally advised to stay below 200 mg. Instead of counting only cups, pay attention to the caffeine content of your beverages and how your body responds to them.

Disclaimer: This story is for general informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Individual caffeine tolerance can vary depending on health conditions, medications and other factors. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised advice, particularly during pregnancy or if you experience persistent symptoms after consuming caffeine.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator