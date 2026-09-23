Why Is PCOS Rising? AIIMS Professor Explains Key Lifestyle And Diet Factors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIIMS expert links PCOS to modern sedentary lifestyles, diet.

Sedentary routines, excessive screen time are key contributing factors.

Carbohydrate-rich, processed foods also significantly contribute to PCOS.

Polycystic Ovary Symdrome (PCOS), also newly termed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), has emerged as a growing health concern, with ifestyle and dietary habits increasingly being discussed as important contributing factors. Dr (Prof.) Rima Dada, Professor in the Department of Anatomy at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has highlighted sedentary routines and unhealthy dietary patterns while discussing the factors associated with lifestyle-related diseases.

According to Dr Dada, several lifestyle-related factors are contributing to the growing burden of conditions such as PCOS, obesity, diabetes and depression.

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Sedentary Lifestyle Among Key Factors

Dr Dada pointed to increasingly inactive daily routines as one of the primary factors. She said, "One is a sedentary lifestyle, sitting in front of the TV or screens all day, not playing, not going for walks, and staying confined indoors."

Long periods spent sitting, limited physical activity and reduced time outdoors have become common parts of modern routines. According to Dr Dada, this sedentary pattern is among the factors that need attention when discussing lifestyle-related health conditions.

#WATCH | Delhi | Professor in the Department of Anatomy at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dr. (Prof.) Rima Dada says, "Whether it is PCOS, obesity, diabetes, depression, or any other lifestyle disease, there are only three or four primary causes.… pic.twitter.com/s0Me3NFkIo — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026

Processed Food And Carbohydrate-Rich Diet

Diet is another major factor according to the AIIMS professor. She said, "Secondly, we observe that our diets today are very rich in carbohydrates. We are consuming highly processed foods, which we classify as a highly inflammatory diet. We constantly order food at home via food delivery apps; there is no need to even step outside."

Dr Dada further talked about the shift away from whole, plant-based foods and meals prepared at home. She said, "Consequently, we see a decline in the intake of whole, plant-based foods and home-cooked meals. Instead, people opt for outside food, instant noodles that cook in two minutes, momos, and so on. These contain refined flour, meaning people are consuming excessive amounts of processed flour. It is a carbohydrate-rich diet."

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Poor Sleep And Other Lifestyle Factors

Dr Dada also mentioned several other habits while discussing the broader rise in lifestyle diseases. She said, "This, coupled with other factors like poor sleep, hygiene issues, smoking, and alcohol consumption, has led to a rise in lifestyle diseases."

She specifically identified two factors while explaining PCOS. Dr Dada said, "However, there are two crucial causes of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet. A diet high in carbohydrates and inflammatory foods is the primary cause."

Her comments place daily physical activity and food choices at the centre of the discussion around PCOS, while also highlighting the wider role of lifestyle habits in health.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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