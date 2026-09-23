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English NewsHealthRubella Virus Detected In Jharkhand; Know Symptoms And Prevention

Rubella Virus Detected In Jharkhand; Know Symptoms And Prevention

Rubella virus has been reported in Jharkhand. Know the symptoms, how German measles spreads, pregnancy risks, MMR vaccination and prevention tips.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jharkhand confirms first rubella case in 10-year-old girl.
  • Rubella, generally mild, poses serious risks during early pregnancy.
  • Virus spreads via droplets; MMR vaccination is key prevention.

A rubella virus case has been reported in Jharkhand, prompting the state health department to step up surveillance and vaccination-related activities. The first reported case of the season has been detected in a 10-year-old girl from Thethai­tangar block in Simdega district. While rubella, also known as German measles, is generally a mild viral infection, it can pose a serious risk during pregnancy.

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What Is Rubella And How Serious Is It?

Rubella is a contagious viral infection caused by the rubella virus. Although it is commonly known as German measles, it is different from measles. In many children and adults, the infection causes mild or no noticeable symptoms. However, infected people can still pass the virus to others. The CDC says around 25% to 50% of people infected with rubella may not develop symptoms but can still spread the infection.

When symptoms do appear, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads across the body is a common sign. Other symptoms may include a low-grade fever, sore throat, headache, runny nose, mild eye redness and swollen lymph nodes. Because several illnesses can cause similar rashes, symptoms alone cannot confirm rubella and medical testing may be needed.

The biggest concern is during pregnancy. Rubella infection in early pregnancy can reach the developing baby and increase the risk of miscarriage, fetal death and congenital rubella syndrome. The risk of serious complications is particularly high during the first trimester.

How Does Rubella Spread?

Rubella can spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can also be transmitted through contact with respiratory secretions. According to the CDC, an infected person may spread the virus from around seven days before the rash appears to seven days afterwards.

Therefore, the detection of a case in Jharkhand does not by itself establish where the person contracted the virus. Determining the source of an individual infection requires local health authorities to assess the patient's exposure history and contacts.

Symptoms Of Rubella

A rubella rash generally begins on the face before spreading to other parts of the body. A mild fever, headache, sore throat, red or irritated eyes and swollen lymph nodes may also occur. However, not everyone develops noticeable symptoms.

A rash alone is not enough to establish that someone has rubella because other infections can produce similar symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms or has been exposed to a suspected case should seek medical advice and follow the recommended testing and health guidance.

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Ways To Prevent Rubella

Vaccination remains the key way to prevent rubella. The rubella-containing vaccine is commonly given as part of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella. The CDC states that one dose of MMR is about 97% effective at preventing rubella.

Keeping children's vaccinations up to date is important. People who are unsure about their vaccination status can speak to a doctor or health department. For women planning pregnancy, checking immunity against rubella is particularly important because infection during early pregnancy can seriously affect the developing baby.

Is There A Specific Treatment For Rubella?

There is no specific medicine that eliminates rubella or makes the infection go away faster. Treatment generally focuses on managing symptoms while the infection runs its course. The CDC notes that most infections are mild, although medical advice is important when rubella is suspected, particularly in people who are pregnant or may have been exposed to the virus.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rubella?

Rubella is a contagious viral infection, also known as German measles. It is generally mild in children and adults, but can pose a serious risk during pregnancy.

How does rubella spread?

Rubella spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. An infected person may spread the virus from about seven days before to seven days after the rash appears.

What are the symptoms of rubella?

Symptoms often include a red rash starting on the face, low-grade fever, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes. However, many infected people may not develop noticeable symptoms.

How can rubella be prevented?

Vaccination is the key way to prevent rubella, typically given as part of the MMR vaccine. One dose of MMR is about 97% effective at preventing the virus.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mmr Vaccine Rubella Virus Rubella In Jharkhand German Measles Rubella Symptoms Rubella Prevention
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