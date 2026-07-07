Are You Getting Enough Sunlight For Healthy Vitamin D Levels?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vitamin D is crucial for immune, muscle, bone health.

Sunlight is main source; production varies by individual factors.

Diet, fortified foods, and supplements also maintain levels.

Balance sun exposure with protection to avoid skin damage.

Vitamin D is essential for maintaining the health of the immune system, muscles and bones. It facilitates the body's absorption of calcium and phosphorus, two elements necessary for healthy teeth and bones. Despite its significance, people across the world have low levels of vitamin D, which is usually caused by indoor lifestyles, sunscreen use and little sun exposure.

Although sunlight is the body's main source of vitamin D, there is no set amount of time that everyone should spend in the sun, according to health experts. The quantity required varies from person to person and is influenced by a number of biological and environmental factors.

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How Does Sunlight Help Produce Vitamin D?

The skin starts to spontaneously produce vitamin D when it is exposed to ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation from sunshine. The liver and kidneys then transform this vitamin into its active form, which promotes muscle and bone health as well as a number of other critical bodily functions.

Experts stress that short, frequent exposure to sunlight is usually better than sporadic, extended exposure, which raises the possibility of skin damage.

Factors That Affect Vitamin D Production

Numerous factors affect the body's capacity to make vitamin D from sunshine. Melanin, which naturally lowers the quantity of UVB rays absorbed by the skin, is more prevalent in those with darker skin tones. Because of this, individuals might need more sun exposure to generate the same amount of vitamin D as those with lighter skin.

Another factor is age, because ageing skin loses its ability to convert sunlight into vitamin D; older persons manufacture vitamin D less effectively. The time of day, season, cloud cover, air pollution, latitude and degree of skin exposure are other variables.

Even on bright days, vitamin D production is decreased because UVB rays are less available in winter and in areas distant from the equator.

Who May Need More Vitamin D?

Vitamin D insufficiency is more common in some people than in others. The National Health Service (NHS) and the Endocrine Society state that individuals at higher risk are older adults, people with darker skin, people who spend most of their time indoors, people who frequently cover most of their skin for cultural or medical reasons and people with specific digestive or kidney disorders that affect vitamin D absorption or metabolism.

Obese individuals, nursing mothers, pregnant women, and infants may also need to have their vitamin D levels closely monitored under medical supervision.

Other Ways To Maintain Healthy Vitamin D Levels

While sunshine is a major source, diet also plays a role in total vitamin D intake. Egg yolks and liver, as well as oily seafood like salmon, sardines and mackerel, are naturally rich sources.

In certain nations, vitamin D is also added to a variety of meals, such as dairy products, plant-based milk substitutes and morning cereals. Healthcare providers may advise vitamin D pills when diet and sunshine are inadequate, especially in the winter or for those who are more susceptible to insufficiency.

Instead of being self-prescribed, supplements should preferably be used in accordance with medical advice and personal needs.

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Although one of the best natural sources of vitamin D is sunlight, doctors stress that getting more sun isn't always beneficial. Overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation can raise the risk of sunburn, skin cancer and premature skin ageing. Finding a good balance between promoting vitamin D production and shielding the skin should be the goal, rather than spending a lot of time in the sun. Health risks can be decreased by reducing lengthy exposure during the strongest noon hours, wearing protective clothes and using sunscreen.

The NHS, the Endocrine Society and WHO state that the best way to maintain healthy vitamin D levels is to combine regular but moderate sun exposure, a balanced diet, and supplements when advised by a healthcare provider, especially during times when sunlight is scarce or for people who are more susceptible to deficiency.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.







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