Sawan 2026: What Is Allowed In Shravan Fast? 7 Vrat Recipes To Try

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Recipes include Dahi Aloo, Kuttu Puri, Sabudana Khichdi, and Kheer.

The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and is considered one of the most auspicious periods in the Hindu calendar. In 2026, Sawan begins on July 30 and continues until August 28. During this time, many devotees observe Sawan Somwar Vrat and follow a sattvic diet, avoiding onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, and regular grains. Instead, vrat friendly ingredients such as sabudana, buckwheat flour (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhara), rajgira, sama rice, makhana, potatoes, milk, curd, fruits, and dry fruits become staples of the fasting menu. If you're looking for tasty yet nourishing meals during the holy month, here are some traditional vrat recipes worth trying.

Classic Vrat Recipes For A Wholesome Meal

Dahi Wale Aloo

A fasting favourite, Dahi Wale Aloo features boiled potatoes cooked in a creamy yogurt gravy thickened with buckwheat flour. Seasoned with rock salt, cumin, and vrat-friendly spices, this comforting dish pairs perfectly with crispy buckwheat puris.

Buckwheat (Kuttu) Puri

Kuttu puri is a staple during Sawan fasts. Buckwheat flour is combined with mashed boiled potatoes to make a soft dough that fries into crisp, golden puris. Serve them with dahi wale aloo, plain yogurt, or a simple fruit salad for a satisfying meal.

Sabudana Khichdi

One of the most popular vrat dishes, Sabudana Khichdi is both filling and nutritious. Soaked tapioca pearls are cooked with boiled potatoes, roasted peanut powder, cumin seeds, green chillies, and ghee. A squeeze of lemon and fresh coriander add a burst of flavour while providing long-lasting energy.

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Sweet And Tangy Fasting Delights

Makhana Kheer

For those with a sweet tooth, Makhana Kheer is an excellent choice. Roasted fox nuts are simmered in milk and flavoured with cardamom, sugar, and chopped dry fruits. This creamy dessert is also commonly offered as prasad to Lord Shiva before being served to the family.

Fasting Aloo Chaat

If you prefer something tangy and refreshing, vrat-style Aloo Chaat is a great option. Lightly fried boiled potatoes are tossed with rock salt, fresh curd, vrat green chutney, and pomegranate seeds for a delicious blend of sweet, spicy, and sour flavours.

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Unique Vrat Dishes To Try

Farali Dosa

For a change from traditional fasting meals, prepare a Farali Dosa using sama rice and rajgira flour. Flavoured with buttermilk, ginger, and green chillies, it tastes delicious when served with peanut-curd chutney.

Sama Vada

Made with sama rice flour, boiled potatoes, peanuts, sesame seeds, and green chillies, Sama Vada is another popular vrat delicacy. These crispy fritters are deep-fried until golden and served with fresh curd, making them a perfect snack or light meal during Sawan fasting.

These simple yet flavourful recipes not only make fasting enjoyable but also provide the energy and nourishment needed while observing Sawan Somwar Vrat.