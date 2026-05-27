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HomeHealthABP Live Doc Talk | Walking, Yoga, Or HIIT? Best And Worst Workouts During Periods

ABP Live Doc Talk | Walking, Yoga, Or HIIT? Best And Worst Workouts During Periods

Choosing the right workout during your period can ease cramps, improve mood, and support overall well-being. From gentle walking and restorative yoga to modified HIIT sessions.

By : Dr Seema Manuja | Updated at : 27 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gentle exercises like walking ease cramps, improve mood and circulation.
  • Restorative yoga focuses on stretching, breathing, and relaxation benefits.
  • HIIT can be modified with lower impact and shorter intervals.
  • Prioritize rest, hydration, and listen to your body's signals.

Choosing the right workout during your period depends on several factors, including symptoms of preexisting health conditions, fitness level, and personal comfort, as some activities can ease cramps and mood, while others may temporarily worsen fatigue or bleeding. Gentle, low-impact movement like walking and restorative yoga are generally the safest and most beneficial choices for most people during menstruation. In contrast, very intense HIIT sessions or heavy lifting can increase discomfort for some and are best modified or postponed on heavier-symptom days.

Walking Is The Least Strenuous

Walking is an accessible, low-impact exercise that improves circulation, releases endorphins, and can reduce menstrual cramps and low mood. A brisk 20–40 minute walk increases blood flow to the pelvic area without overtaxing the body and can help ease bloating and tension. It’s also easy to scale down to a gentle stroll if energy is low. Because walking requires no special equipment and can be done outdoors for added mood benefits, it’s a reliable default activity on light to moderate flow days.

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Yoga Is Restorative

Gentle and restorative yoga focuses on stretching, breathing, and relaxation, components that directly address menstrual pain and stress. Poses that open the hips and lengthen the lower back (for example, child’s pose, supine twist, and gentle forward folds) can relieve cramps and improve comfort, while breathwork calms the nervous system. Avoid intense workout or core-related exercises on heavy or painful days; instead, choose slow flows, yin yoga, or guided relaxation to get the most benefit.

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HIIT Is Effective But Strenuous

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) delivers fast cardiovascular and metabolic benefits, but the very high effort, jumps, and rapid core engagement can increase pelvic pressure and fatigue during menstruation. On days with heavy bleeding, severe cramps, or dizziness, full HIIT sessions may feel overwhelming or worsen symptoms. If you prefer to maintain intensity, modify intervals, shorter bouts, lower-impact moves (step taps instead of jumps), lighter resistance, and extra recovery between sets, to reduce strain while keeping workout stimulus.

Practical Steps To Take

Listen to your body, prioritize sleep and hydration during your period, and reduce intensity when energy or pain is present. Use heat, slower tempos, and lighter loads for strength work, replace jumping with low-impact alternatives, and pick shorter sessions (15–30 minutes) if needed. Track patterns; if certain workouts reliably worsen symptoms, plan them for other cycle phases.

When To Seek Medical Advice

Rest completely if you experience fainting, severe pain unresponsive to usual measures, or extreme fatigue; these signs merit medical advice. Otherwise, choose walking or gentle yoga for most days and reserve HIIT for when you feel strong, modified when necessary, to balance fitness goals with menstrual health.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best exercises to do during my period?

Gentle, low-impact movements like walking and restorative yoga are generally the safest and most beneficial. These activities can ease cramps and mood.

Can I still do HIIT during my period?

HIIT can be effective but strenuous. On heavy symptom days, it's best to modify it with shorter intervals, lower-impact moves, and extra recovery.

How can yoga help during my period?

Gentle and restorative yoga focuses on stretching, breathing, and relaxation, which can directly address menstrual pain and stress, easing cramps.

When should I consider seeking medical advice related to exercise during my period?

You should seek medical advice if you experience fainting, severe pain that doesn't improve, or extreme fatigue. These can be signs that require professional attention.

About the author Dr Seema Manuja

Dr. Seema Manuja is one of the best Gynaecologists in Faridabad, who practices obstetrics & pregnancy care with a high degree of professionalism and work ethics, along with compassionate care. She promotes normal & painless delivery. She is currently attached to Sarvodaya Hospital & Research Centre, Sector-08, Faridabad.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Workout During Periods Exercise During Menstruation Walking During Periods Yoga For Menstrual Cramps HIIT During Periods Period Workout Tips Exercise For Cramps Fitness During Periods Menstrual Cycle Workouts Best Workouts During Periods
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