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HomeHealthABP Live Doc Talk | Cervical Pain In The Digital Age: What Young People Need To Know

ABP Live Doc Talk | Cervical Pain In The Digital Age: What Young People Need To Know

Cervical pain is increasingly affecting young adults due to excessive screen time, poor posture, stress, and inactivity. Early symptoms are often ignored, leading to serious spinal issues.

By : Dr Gaurav Batra | Updated at : 24 May 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

Cervical pain, commonly known as neck pain, is increasingly being seen among individuals under the age of thirty. Earlier, cervical pain was mostly associated with older age groups, but this trend has changed significantly. Today, even students and office workers are experiencing frequent neck pain. Some of the major causes include prolonged screen time, improper sitting posture, stress, and a lack of physical activity.

Causes Of Cervical Pain Among Younger Age Groups

One of the leading causes of cervical pain among young individuals is excessive use of electronic devices such as computers and smartphones. Constantly looking down at screens for long hours places strain on the neck muscles and spine, leading to pain over time. In addition, poor posture while working or studying weakens the muscles in the neck and shoulders. Lack of exercise, unhealthy sleeping habits, and stress are also contributing to the increasing rate of neck pain among young people.

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Effect On Health And Lifestyle

Cervical pain affects both physical and mental well-being. It can lead to recurring headaches, fatigue, poor concentration, and difficulty performing daily activities. In severe cases, patients may experience pain in the shoulders and arms, which can reduce productivity and overall quality of life. Ignoring these symptoms and delaying medical consultation may lead to chronic neck problems that require long-term treatment.

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What A Neurosurgeon Observes

As a neurosurgeon, I have noticed a significant rise in the number of young patients seeking treatment for cervical pain. Most of them are students, IT professionals, or individuals who spend long hours in front of screens. In many cases, the condition begins with mild neck pain but is often ignored until it progresses to arm pain or weakness due to nerve compression.

Early intervention is extremely important. Lifestyle modifications, posture correction, physical therapy, and appropriate medication can help prevent long-term spinal damage. In cases where neck pain is caused by nerve compression, disc herniation, or spinal deformities, neurosurgeons can provide effective treatment options. Consulting a neurosurgeon at an early stage can often help patients avoid unnecessary surgery.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

 

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About the author Dr Gaurav Batra

Dr. Gaurav Batra is a neurosurgeon at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali, with over 13 years of experience. He completed MBBS, MS, & Mch from a renowned and prestigious college. Dr Batra specializes in treating spine disc, back pain, cervical spine disorders, spine trauma, brain stroke cases, etc.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neck Pain Spinal Disorders Cervical Pain Cervical Spine Neurosurgeon Neck Strain Spinal Health Disc Herniation Chronic Neck Pain Cervical Treatment
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