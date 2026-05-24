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ABP Live Doc Talk | Cervical Pain In The Digital Age: What Young People Need To Know
Cervical pain is increasingly affecting young adults due to excessive screen time, poor posture, stress, and inactivity. Early symptoms are often ignored, leading to serious spinal issues.
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