Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sudden or progressive bent-forward posture may signal underlying illness.

Medical conditions like Parkinson's or camptocormia often cause stooped posture.

Warning signs include shaking, unsteadiness, muscle weakness, chronic pain.

Consult a neurologist if stooping affects tasks or develops suddenly.

The bent-forward position of the upper body is considered a normal phenomenon associated with aging and bad posture. At the same time, neurologists state that a bent-forward position may point to certain illnesses when sudden or progressive changes occur. Even though a person may slump from time to time after long sitting, this phenomenon should be considered if a person constantly bends forward.

Definition Of Bent-Forward Position

A bent-forward position indicates an abnormal bend of a person’s upper body. As a result, a person tends to look as if he or she is hunched. Some patients find themselves unable to straighten their bodies no matter how hard they try. In general, doctors separate ordinary postures from posture conditions that require a medical consultation. When muscles, nerves, or even the spine are involved, additional attention should be paid.

Medical Reasons For Developing Forward Bending

Among other medical conditions, neurologists consider forward bending to be connected with diseases that cause changes to movements or muscle flexibility. One of such diseases is known as Parkinson’s syndrome. This illness is characterized by muscle rigidity and stiffness, and thus, a person gradually adopts a bent-forward posture.

Another condition that should be considered is camptocormia, which refers to bent spine syndrome, whereby there will be a pronounced stooped posture in a standing or walking position, but disappears on lying down. Camptocormia can be associated with neuromuscular conditions. For other individuals, muscle weakness caused by nerve issues, spinal conditions, and diseases that affect muscle coordination can result in a stooped posture.

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Warning Signs That You Shouldn’t Ignore

Doctors warn that if a person develops a stooped posture coupled with symptoms like shaking, slow movements, unsteadiness, muscle weakness, and chronic back pain, then they should take action. Difficulty in walking or frequent falls could also signal a problem. If the development of a stooped posture takes weeks or even months, then it would be advisable to see a doctor, especially in elderly patients.

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When Should You See A Specialist?

According to specialists, seeing a neurologist is highly recommended for people who develop a stooped posture suddenly, progress, or affects their ability to carry out normal tasks.

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