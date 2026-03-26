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HomeHealthABP Live Doc Talk: Feeling Nauseous While Travelling? The Hidden Science Behind Motion Sickness

ABP Live Doc Talk: Feeling Nauseous While Travelling? The Hidden Science Behind Motion Sickness

ABP Live Doc Talk: Discover the science behind motion sickness, its link to brain signals, and simple tips to prevent nausea, dizziness, and discomfort during travel.

By : Dr. Anita Bhandari | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 09:27 AM (IST)

Motion Sickness is triggered by moving vehicles particularly on hilly roads, as well as certain ferry and boat rides. Even, people who usually travel regularly and have good tolerance towards rough motion also have a similar experience once in a while. 

Motion Sickness is usually looked  as  a stomach issue, but the real culprit is hiding in the plain sight, i.e. the Brain.

Imagine sitting in the back seat of a car and reading a book. Your eyes are focused on the stationary pages, so they tell the brain that the body is not moving. However, the inner ear senses acceleration, turns, and bumps in the road, signalling that the body is moving. The brain receives these conflicting messages and struggles to reconcile them. The Brain works in a highly coordinated manner with the inner ear and eyes to detect motion in the surrounding.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Doc Talk | When Viruses Attack The Brain: Understanding Nipah Virus And Its Life-Threatening Impact

This sensory mismatch confuses the brain causing nausea, vomiting, sweating, and dizziness.

The Brain’s Three Point Navigation

Brain act as a central hub to maintain balance and orientation by interacting with three major sensory systems:

  • The Balance System: Located in the inner ear, is the network of fluid filled canal which serves as body’s motion detector. In coordination with brain, it allows the body tilts, rotations and speed.
  • The Visual System: Our eyes constantly inform our brain about our whereabouts with respect to our surroundings.
  • Body position and Sensing System: Sensors located in the muscle and joint send signals to the brain about the position and movement of the body.

By merging signals from multiple sensory systems, the brain creates a stable perception of reality. 

Why Does Motion Sickness Cause Nausea

Our Brain has ancient survival response. When conflicting signals received from the eyes and the balance system, the Brain misinterprets them as a sign of toxin exposure. As a protective response Brain activates the receptors causing nausea and vomiting    

Tips To Ease Motion Sickness 

  • Look at the Horizon: Focusing on the Horizon gives the eyes a stable reference point, reducing the sensory mismatch that leads to motion sickness.
  • Take the Helm: Driving allows the brain to predict motion in advance, reducing confusion between expected and felt movement.
  • Front Seating: Brain anticipates motion through visual cues, therefore lowering the chances of motion sickness.
  • Controlled breathing: Slow and deep breathing help relax nervous system and reduce motion related nausea.
  • Virtual Reality (VR) Games: Specialized clinics offers Virtual Reality games and exercises which help retrain brain to coordinate with eyes, inner ear and body.

As we celebrate Brain Awareness Week, lets view Motion Sickness as an evidence of a highly responsive Brain. It is not a flow, rather it tells us about the remarkable complexity of the systems that help us maintain balance and orientation in a constantly moving world.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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About the author Dr. Anita Bhandari

Dr. Anita Bhandari is a Neurotologist and ENT surgeon, author, innovator, and Director of NeuroEquilibrium.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
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ABP Live Doc Talk Motion Sickness Causes Brain And Motion Sickness Nausea During Travel Travel Sickness Tips To Ease Motion Sickness 
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