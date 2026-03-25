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HomeHealthABP Live Doc Talk | When Viruses Attack The Brain: Understanding Nipah Virus And Its Life-Threatening Impact

ABP Live Doc Talk | When Viruses Attack The Brain: Understanding Nipah Virus And Its Life-Threatening Impact

Know about Nipah virus infection, its symptoms, transmission, risks, and preventive measures to stay informed and protected from this rare but serious disease.

By : Dr. Parul Dubey | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 10:57 AM (IST)

Nipah virus infection is a rare yet highly dangerous disease that first came to light during an outbreak in Malaysia in 1998. Since then, sporadic outbreaks have been reported in India, particularly in Kerala, raising public health concerns due to its high fatality rate and potential for rapid spread.

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How The Virus Spreads

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic infection, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. Fruit bats, also known as flying foxes, are the natural carriers of the virus. Transmission can occur through direct contact with infected animals like bats and pigs or by consuming contaminated food such as fruits or raw date palm juice. Human-to-human transmission is also possible through close contact with infected body fluids, including respiratory secretions.

Symptoms: From Mild Illness To Severe Complications

One of the challenges with Nipah virus infection is its unpredictable clinical presentation. In some individuals, the infection may remain asymptomatic or cause mild symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, and general weakness. However, in severe cases, the virus can affect vital organs like the brain and heart.

A major complication is encephalitis, which refers to inflammation of the brain. This can lead to symptoms such as persistent headache, seizures, confusion, altered consciousness, psychiatric disturbances, and even coma. The virus may also cause myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, further increasing the risk of fatal outcomes. The mortality rate can be as high as 60 percent, making early recognition critical. Survivors may continue to experience long-term neurological deficits.

Diagnosis And Treatment

Diagnosis of Nipah virus infection involves laboratory testing of samples such as blood, urine, nasal or throat swabs, and cerebrospinal fluid. Early detection plays a key role in managing the disease and preventing its spread.
Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment for Nipah virus. Management is largely supportive and focuses on relieving symptoms. In cases involving encephalitis, treatment includes managing seizures, reducing brain swelling, and providing intensive care support when needed.

Prevention And Control

Given the absence of a definitive treatment or vaccine, prevention remains the most effective strategy. Individuals should avoid consuming potentially contaminated food, especially raw date palm juice and fruits that may have been exposed to bats. Proper hygiene and avoiding close contact with infected individuals are essential.

Once a case is identified, strict isolation of the patient is necessary to prevent transmission. Public awareness and timely public health interventions play a crucial role in controlling outbreaks.

Nipah virus stands out as a serious infectious disease with strong neuroinvasive potential. While rare, its high mortality and risk of complications make it a significant public health concern. Awareness, early detection, and preventive measures are key to reducing its impact and preventing future outbreaks.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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About the author Dr. Parul Dubey

Dr. Parul Dubey is a Consultant - Neurology at Manipal Hospital, Goa
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
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Nipah Virus Brain Health Nipah Virus Symptoms ABP Live Doc Talk Virus Attacks On Brain
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