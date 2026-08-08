‘Complete Solidarity’: CJP Backs Jharkhand Protest, Says 'Will Provide All Forms Of Support'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP supports Jharkhand students protesting recruitment exam irregularities.

Jharkhand government held talks with student groups, yielded no resolution.

Agitators vow to continue protests until all demands are met.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation stood in “complete solidarity” with protesting students in Jharkhand as a party delegation arrived in the state to extend support to the agitators.

A CJP delegation led by Mukesh and Akshay Shinde arrived in Jharkhand and said it would provide “all forms of support” to the protesting students.

CJP Delegation Arrives To Back Protesting Students

The delegation visited Jharkhand amid a massive student agitation over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations.

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Ranka said the party remained firmly behind the protesting aspirants and would extend all possible support to their movement.

CJP stands in complete solidarity with the students of Jharkhand.



Under the leadership of @mukallrounder and Akshay Shinde, the delegation will provide all forms of support to the protesting students.@Cockroachisback @abhijeet_dipke https://t.co/PMFFV4cWPM — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) August 8, 2026

Govt Holds Talks With Student Groups

The Jharkhand government on Saturday held talks with various student organisations amid the ongoing agitation over alleged paper leaks in recruitment examinations. However, the meetings failed to break the deadlock, with protesting aspirants deciding to continue their stir until all their demands are met.

A five-member government panel comprising state ministers first met a faction of protesters led by JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, whose hunger strike over the issue entered its seventh day.

The panel later held separate meetings with delegations from the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Adivasi Chatra Sangh (ACS) and Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha (JCM).

The government had held similar talks on Friday night with a delegation of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch.

“Demands of protesting aspirants are genuine; we will place these before Chief Minister Hemant Soren,” state minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav, a member of the government panel, said after the back-to-back meetings.

Cancellation Of JPSC Exam Among Key Demands

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's student wing, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha, placed five demands before the government panel, including cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination.

The NSUI put forward six demands, including a CID probe into all JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations under suspicion within 90 days and the establishment of a Jharkhand Testing Agency (JTA) on the lines of the National Testing Agency (NTA), its spokesperson Sanjiv Shah said.

Adivasi Chatra Sangh leader Kartik Oraon said the organisation had demanded that tribal and regional languages be included as qualifying papers in recruitment examinations.

It also sought cancellation of examinations in which irregularities had been detected.

Protesters Refuse To Call Off Stir

The government panel's first meeting was with Mahto's faction, the JPSC-JSSC Candidates' Forum, and lasted around two hours.

“The government assured us of a quick decision to resolve the issues raised by us. However, our protests will continue until all our demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam, are met,” a forum leader said.

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The talks came as students continued their agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, with protesters maintaining that the movement would continue until the government takes concrete action on their demands.