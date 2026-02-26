Wordle Answer Today (February 26): Was Puzzle #1713 Too Hard? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, February 26, with another clever five-letter puzzle. The daily word game continues to challenge minds across the world. Some players try to solve it in the fewest moves possible. Others just want to protect their winning streak. No matter the goal, today’s puzzle gave everyone something to think about.

The hints pointed toward something from long ago, especially from the time of knights and castles. If you are still thinking about it, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy at first, but it needs smart thinking. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the correct answer. That simple system is what makes Wordle fun and exciting every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 26 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

Something you would find at a medieval tournament.

The word begins with L.

It ends with E.

The word contains 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “ocean” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints were enough to help many players figure out the solution without giving it away too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (February 26)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: LANCE.

A lance is a long, sharp weapon. It was used by knights during jousting matches in medieval times. In those tournaments, knights rode horses and tried to knock each other off using lances.

The word can also mean to cut into something with a sharp tool. For example, a doctor may lance a boil to release pressure. Even though the uses are different, both meanings are connected to something sharp.

Congrats if you guessed it correctly! If not, don’t worry. A new Wordle puzzle will be waiting tomorrow, giving you another chance to solve and keep your streak strong.