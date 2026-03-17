Wordle Answer Today (March 17): Puzzle #1732 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

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Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Tuesday, March 17, to another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. The popular five-letter game continues to be a daily habit for many people around the world. Some players love the challenge of solving it quickly, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle leaned towards a simple everyday idea, but it still made many players think twice. The hints were helpful, yet not too obvious. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got everything explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues properly, players can remove wrong guesses and slowly reach the answer. This mix of fun and thinking is why Wordle is loved by so many people.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 17 Puzzle

Here are the clues that players used today:

It holds things together.

The word begins with C.

It ends with P.

The word has 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “scald” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave a clear idea without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (March 17)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: CLASP.

A “clasp” is a small hook or lock that joins two things together, like a necklace or a bag. You can also clasp something in your hands, which means holding it tightly. In simple words, it means keeping things connected and secure.

Well done if you solved it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a new puzzle and another chance to win.