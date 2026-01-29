Wordle Answer Today (January 29): Puzzle #1685 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Thursday, January 29, to another fun brain puzzle. The five-letter daily game continues to test focus, thinking skills, and word knowledge. For many people, the joy comes from solving the puzzle fast. For others, it’s all about keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle had a funny and familiar feel. The hints pointed toward a word many of us use in real life, especially when talking about people who are never on time. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it needs smart thinking and patience. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change colour to guide you:

Green tiles mean the letter is right and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is right, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the correct word. This simple system is what makes Wordle fun and addictive for millions of people.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 29 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

“They’re never on time! They are […]”

The word begins with F .

It ends with Y .

The word has just 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “awful” as a starter turns three letters yellow.

These hints were clear enough to guide players without giving the answer away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (January 29)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: FLAKY.

The word “flaky” can describe how something looks or feels. For example, cornflakes are flaky, and some dough is flaky because it has thin layers. But when we talk about people, “flaky” usually means someone who is unreliable, strange, or often cancels plans. A flaky person might promise to come and then never show up.

Congrats if you guessed it right. And if not, no worries. Tomorrow brings a brand-new Wordle and another chance to win.