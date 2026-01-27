Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (January 27): Puzzle #1683 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 27 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning in simple words to solve the puzzle and save your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Tuesday, January 27, with another fun brain teaser that had many players thinking hard. The five-letter daily game continues to test your word skills and patience. For some, the joy is in solving it fast. For others, it’s all about protecting that winning streak.

Today’s puzzle leaned toward something dark and moody. The hints made it easier, but many still paused before locking in their final guess. If you’re stuck or just curious, the answer and meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple, but it needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give helpful hints:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the right word. This easy-yet-challenging style is what makes Wordle so fun for millions every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 27 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

  • It’s the opposite of light.
  • The word begins with D.
  • It ends with Y.
  • The word has just 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “squid” as a starter turns three letters yellow.

These hints gave players a fair shot at guessing the word without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (January 27)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: DUSKY.

If something is “dusky,” it is dark, gloomy, or unclear. A narrow lane, a quiet room, or the sky at evening can feel dusky. The word often carries a slightly eerie feeling. The opposite of dusky would be bright, light, or clear.

Well done if you guessed it right. And if you didn’t, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for January 27?

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is DUSKY. This five-letter word means dark, gloomy, or unclear.

How do the color tiles in Wordle provide hints?

Green tiles mean a correct letter is in the right spot. Yellow tiles indicate a correct letter is present but in the wrong position. Grey tiles show a letter is not in the word at all.

What were the hints for the January 27 Wordle puzzle?

The hints included that the word is the opposite of light, starts with 'D', ends with 'Y', has one vowel, and all letters are unique.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
