Wordle Answer Today (January 26): Puzzle #1682 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans woke up this Monday, January 26, to another fun brain puzzle that got people thinking hard. The five-letter word game has become part of daily life for millions. Some people play just for fun. Others play to protect the winning streak that they’ve built over many days.

Today’s puzzle felt a little sharp in meaning, and the hints pointed toward a word that can hurt when said to someone. Many players came close after a few tries, but some still needed a little help. If you are stuck or just curious, don’t worry. The clues, answer, and meaning are all waiting for you below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy at first, but it needs calm thinking and smart guesses. You get six chances to find one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives you hints using colours:

Green tiles: the letter is right and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is right, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

These colours help you remove wrong letters and try better words. Step by step, you move closer to the answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and so addictive for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 26 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got today:

Saying this to someone is considered bullying.

The word begins with F .

It ends with K .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “asker” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave players a fair chance to guess the word without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (January 26)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: FREAK.

A “freak” is often used to describe someone as a misfit, like a geek or weirdo. Most people don’t like being called a freak because it can feel hurtful. Sometimes, though, the word is used in a lighter way, like saying someone is very excited about something: “He’s a movie freak.”

As a verb, “freaking out” means panicking or feeling very worried or scared.

Great job if you guessed it on your own. And if you didn’t, that’s okay. Tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to solve it.