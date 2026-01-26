Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (January 26): Puzzle #1682 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 26 is here. Explore today’s hints, clues, and meanings to solve the puzzle and keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 09:59 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans woke up this Monday, January 26, to another fun brain puzzle that got people thinking hard. The five-letter word game has become part of daily life for millions. Some people play just for fun. Others play to protect the winning streak that they’ve built over many days.

Today’s puzzle felt a little sharp in meaning, and the hints pointed toward a word that can hurt when said to someone. Many players came close after a few tries, but some still needed a little help. If you are stuck or just curious, don’t worry. The clues, answer, and meaning are all waiting for you below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy at first, but it needs calm thinking and smart guesses. You get six chances to find one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives you hints using colours:

  • Green tiles: the letter is right and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is right, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

These colours help you remove wrong letters and try better words. Step by step, you move closer to the answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and so addictive for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 26 Puzzle

Here are the clues players got today:

  • Saying this to someone is considered bullying.
  • The word begins with F.
  • It ends with K.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “asker” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave players a fair chance to guess the word without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (January 26)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: FREAK.

A “freak” is often used to describe someone as a misfit, like a geek or weirdo. Most people don’t like being called a freak because it can feel hurtful. Sometimes, though, the word is used in a lighter way, like saying someone is very excited about something: “He’s a movie freak.”

As a verb, “freaking out” means panicking or feeling very worried or scared.

Great job if you guessed it on your own. And if you didn’t, that’s okay. Tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to solve it.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do the colors in Wordle provide hints?

Green tiles mean a letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow tiles indicate a correct letter in the wrong place. Grey tiles show a letter is not in the word at all.

What is the answer to the Wordle puzzle on January 26th?

The answer to the Wordle puzzle on January 26th is FREAK.

What does the word 'freak' mean?

A 'freak' can describe a misfit, like a geek or weirdo, and can feel hurtful. It can also mean someone is very excited about something, or 'freaking out' means panicking.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
