Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (January 13): Puzzle #1669 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (January 13): Puzzle #1669 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 13 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Tuesday, January 13, with another fun and tasty puzzle. The five-letter guessing game, now a daily habit for millions, once again had players thinking hard and trying different words on their screens.

For some people, Wordle is all about solving the puzzle in as few tries as possible. For others, it’s about keeping their winning streak alive. Either way, the joy of seeing green tiles never gets old.

Today’s puzzle felt special because it was linked to something we all love, food. The hints made many players smile, but a few still found it tricky. If you’re one of them, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are waiting for you below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like a simple game, but it needs patience and smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the right word. This mix of easy rules and clever thinking is what makes Wordle so fun for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 13 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

  • This Wordle answer is a famous dish.
  • The word begins with G.
  • It ends with O.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “bogus” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints pointed toward something tasty without giving the answer away too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (January 13)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GUMBO.

Gumbo is a spicy seafood stew or thick soup from Cajun cuisine. It comes from New Orleans in the United States. It usually has vegetables and okra, and sometimes seafood is replaced with chicken. And yes, it is delicious.

Well done if you solved it on your own. And if not, there’s always tomorrow with a fresh puzzle and a new chance to win.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the answer to today's Wordle puzzle (January 13)?

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is GUMBO. It is a spicy seafood stew or thick soup from Cajun cuisine.

What hints were given for the January 13 Wordle?

The hints were that the word is a famous dish, starts with G, ends with O, has two vowels, and all letters are unique.

What is Gumbo?

Gumbo is a spicy seafood stew or thick soup originating from New Orleans. It typically contains vegetables and okra, and can also include chicken.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget