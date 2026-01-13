Wordle Answer Today (January 13): Puzzle #1669 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Tuesday, January 13, with another fun and tasty puzzle. The five-letter guessing game, now a daily habit for millions, once again had players thinking hard and trying different words on their screens.

For some people, Wordle is all about solving the puzzle in as few tries as possible. For others, it’s about keeping their winning streak alive. Either way, the joy of seeing green tiles never gets old.

Today’s puzzle felt special because it was linked to something we all love, food. The hints made many players smile, but a few still found it tricky. If you’re one of them, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are waiting for you below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like a simple game, but it needs patience and smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right spot.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the right word. This mix of easy rules and clever thinking is what makes Wordle so fun for people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 13 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

This Wordle answer is a famous dish.

The word begins with G .

It ends with O .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “bogus” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints pointed toward something tasty without giving the answer away too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (January 13)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GUMBO.

Gumbo is a spicy seafood stew or thick soup from Cajun cuisine. It comes from New Orleans in the United States. It usually has vegetables and okra, and sometimes seafood is replaced with chicken. And yes, it is delicious.

Well done if you solved it on your own. And if not, there’s always tomorrow with a fresh puzzle and a new chance to win.