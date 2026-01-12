Wordle Answer Today (January 12): Puzzle #1668 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans woke up this Monday, January 12, to another fun brain puzzle that made many people pause and think. The five-letter game has now become a daily habit for players around the world. Some people play just for fun. Others play to protect their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle felt thoughtful and calm. The hints pointed toward a word that comes before a big moment. Many players got close, while others needed a little extra push. If you are still stuck, don’t worry. The clues, answer, and meaning are all waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs focus and smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change color to guide you:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colors wisely, you can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This mix of simple rules and clever thinking is what makes Wordle so loved by millions.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 12 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

This Wordle word precedes a decision.

The word begins with T .

It ends with L .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “alter” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints helped players narrow down the word without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (January 12)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: TRIAL.

A “trial” is a test. It is used to check how good something or someone is. You may have a work trial where your skills are judged. You may buy something on trial to see if it works well. If it does not, you can return it.

In simple words, a trial is a way to test before making a final choice. It comes before a decision. That’s why today’s hint fit this word perfectly.

Well done if you guessed it on your own. And if you did not, that’s okay. Tomorrow brings a new puzzle and a fresh chance to keep your streak alive.