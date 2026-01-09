Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (January 9): Puzzle #1665 Left You Muddled? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 9 is here. See today’s clues, hints, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Friday, January 9, with another fun and thoughtful puzzle. The popular five-letter word game continues to be part of many people’s daily routine. Some players enjoy the calm thinking time, while others care deeply about keeping their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle was interesting because the answer was something we all know very well. The clues made many players smile, but the puzzle still needed careful guessing. If you struggled or just want to double-check your answer, don’t worry. Everything you need is shared below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour and give hints.

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not part of the word at all.

By paying attention to these colours, players slowly remove wrong letters and move closer to the correct word. This simple system is why Wordle is loved by people of all ages around the world.

For today’s game, the clues shared with players were clear but still tricky. The hint said the word is a number. The word starts with the letter E and ends with the letter T. It has two vowels, and all five letters are different. Players who used the starting word “thing” saw four yellow letters, which helped narrow things down quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (January 9)

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is EIGHT.

Eight is a number that comes between seven and nine. It is used to show how many of something there are. A person can be eight years old, you can count eight birds in the sky, or someone can sneeze eight times. The word eight is simple, common, and used in daily life, which made today’s puzzle feel familiar and friendly.

Well done if you guessed it on your own. And if not, don’t stress. A new Wordle puzzle will be waiting tomorrow, ready to test your guessing skills again.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a popular five-letter word game where players get six chances to guess a hidden word. Tiles change color to provide hints about the letters.

How do the tile colors in Wordle work?

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place. Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct but in the wrong place. Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

What was the Wordle answer for January 9?

The Wordle answer for January 9 was EIGHT. It is a number that comes between seven and nine.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
