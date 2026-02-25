Wordle Answer Today (February 25): Can You Solve Puzzle #1712? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, February 25, with another clever five-letter puzzle that got minds working early in the day. The popular daily word game continues to challenge players around the world. Some enjoy solving it in just a few tries. Others focus on protecting their winning streak at all costs.

Today’s Wordle came with a slightly dramatic hint. It pointed toward something that paper would definitely not enjoy. If you’re still unsure about the answer, don’t worry. We have the full solution and its meaning explained below in super-simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help guide you:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By looking carefully at these colour clues, you can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct word. That’s what makes Wordle so fun and exciting every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 25 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had to work with today:

Paper's worst nightmare.

The word begins with S.

It ends with D.

The word has 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “herds” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints were strong enough to guide players in the right direction without giving the answer away too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (February 25)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SHRED.

To “shred” something means to tear it into small pieces. Paper is often shredded to destroy it, especially when it has important information on it. You can also shred vegetables, cheese, or even old clothes. The word simply means ripping something apart into thin strips or tiny pieces.

Congrats if you guessed it correctly! And if not, that’s okay. Tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to win.





