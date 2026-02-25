Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (February 25): Can You Solve Puzzle #1712? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (February 25): Can You Solve Puzzle #1712? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for February 25 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and simple meaning to help protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, February 25, with another clever five-letter puzzle that got minds working early in the day. The popular daily word game continues to challenge players around the world. Some enjoy solving it in just a few tries. Others focus on protecting their winning streak at all costs.

Today’s Wordle came with a slightly dramatic hint. It pointed toward something that paper would definitely not enjoy. If you’re still unsure about the answer, don’t worry. We have the full solution and its meaning explained below in super-simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help guide you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By looking carefully at these colour clues, you can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the correct word. That’s what makes Wordle so fun and exciting every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 25 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had to work with today:

  • Paper's worst nightmare.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with D.
  • The word has 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “herds” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints were strong enough to guide players in the right direction without giving the answer away too easily.

Wordle Answer Today (February 25)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SHRED.

To “shred” something means to tear it into small pieces. Paper is often shredded to destroy it, especially when it has important information on it. You can also shred vegetables, cheese, or even old clothes. The word simply means ripping something apart into thin strips or tiny pieces.

Congrats if you guessed it correctly! And if not, that’s okay. Tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to win.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for February 25?

The Wordle answer for February 25 is SHRED. It means to tear something into small pieces.

What are the hints for today's Wordle puzzle?

Today's hints were 'Paper's worst nightmare', starts with S, ends with D, has one vowel, and all letters are unique.

What does it mean to 'shred' something?

To shred something means to tear it into small pieces or thin strips. This can apply to paper, food, or even old clothes.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
