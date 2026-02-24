Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (February 24): Can You Guess Puzzle #1711? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (February 24): Can You Guess Puzzle #1711? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for February 24 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and simple meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, February 24, with another fun five-letter puzzle that got everyone thinking. The daily word game continues to challenge players who love testing their brains and vocabulary. Some people play just for fun. Others are serious about protecting their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle was simple but slightly tricky. The clues pointed toward something connected to shopping and business. If you are still guessing, don’t worry. The answer and meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it makes you think. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the boxes change colour and give you clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By looking carefully at the colours, you can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. That’s why Wordle is loved by millions of players every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 24 Puzzle

Here are the clues players used today:

  • Stores rely on them.
  • The word begins with B.
  • It ends with R.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “route” as a starter makes three letters turn yellow.

These hints gave players enough help without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (February 24)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: BUYER.

A “buyer” is a person who purchases something. If you buy a house, you are the buyer. If you buy a plane ticket, you are the buyer. Even when you buy a snack from a small shop, you become the buyer. In simple words, anyone who buys something is called a buyer.

If you guessed it right, great job! If not, don’t worry. There’s always a new Wordle tomorrow to try again and keep your streak strong.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for February 24?

The Wordle answer for February 24 is BUYER. A 'buyer' is a person who purchases something.

How does Wordle give clues?

Wordle uses colored tiles to give clues. Green means the letter is correct and in the right place, yellow means the letter is correct but in the wrong place, and grey means the letter is not in the word at all.

What does the word 'buyer' mean?

A 'buyer' is a person who purchases something. This applies whether you're buying a house, a plane ticket, or a snack.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
