Wordle Answer Today (February 23): Puzzle #1710 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (February 23): Puzzle #1710 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for February 23 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and simple meaning to help keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, February 23, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle. The five-letter guessing game continues to be a daily habit for many people around the world. Some love solving it in just a few tries. Others simply want to protect their winning streak and avoid that one unlucky guess.

Today’s puzzle pointed toward a hidden space in a house. The hints were clear, but still made players think carefully. If you’re still wondering what the word was, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. You get six chances to guess a secret five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you:

  • Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles: the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By looking closely at these colours, you can remove wrong letters and slowly move toward the right answer. It’s simple, but it makes your brain work in a fun way.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 23 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

  • A hidden place above.
  • The word begins with A.
  • It ends with C.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “stain” as a starting word gives two yellow letters and one green letter.

These hints helped narrow things down without giving everything away.

Wordle Answer Today (February 23)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: ATTIC.

An attic is a small room just under the roof of a house. It is usually at the very top. Many attics have slanted ceilings and small windows. People often use them to store old boxes, clothes, or decorations. But sometimes, an attic can be turned into a cozy bedroom or study room. When it is bright and clean, it can feel warm and special instead of dark or dusty.

Well done if you guessed it correctly! And if you didn’t, don’t worry. Tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to keep your streak going strong.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the answer to today's Wordle puzzle on February 23?

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle on February 23 is ATTIC. This is a five-letter word that refers to a room just under the roof of a house.

How do the color tiles in Wordle work?

Green tiles mean a letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow tiles indicate a letter is correct but in the wrong spot. Grey tiles show a letter is not in the word at all.

What does the word 'attic' mean?

An attic is a small room located just under the roof of a house, typically at the very top. It's often used for storage but can also be converted into living space.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
