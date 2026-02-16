Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (February 16): Puzzle #1703 Went Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (February 16): Puzzle #1703 Went Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for February 16 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players opened their game this Monday, February 16, to another fun daily puzzle that got many people thinking hard. The five-letter word game has become part of everyday life for millions. Some players enjoy the challenge of guessing fast, while others just want to protect their long winning streak.

Today’s Wordle was based on something found in nature, especially linked to animals. The clues were fair and helpful, but a few players still needed extra time. If you’re stuck or just curious, the answer and meaning are explained below in a simple way.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess a secret five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives colour hints:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour clues smartly, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the correct word. This simple but clever system is why Wordle is loved by people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 16 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

  • This is where a specific type of animal goes to sleep.
  • The word begins with R.
  • The word ends with T.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “strow” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints made it easier to narrow down the answer without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (February 16)

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is: ROOST.

A roost is a place where birds go to rest or sleep. In the wild, a roost can be a nest, a tree branch, or even a nook in a cave (for bats). On a farm, chickens may use a man-made wooden structure as their roost (like a resting spot inside a larger coop). You can also use it as a verb: "The birds were roosting".

Great job if you guessed the word on your own. And if not, no stress at all. Tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to keep your streak going.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the answer to today's Wordle puzzle (February 16)?

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is ROOST. It's a place where birds go to rest or sleep.

What are some hints for the February 16th Wordle puzzle?

The puzzle relates to where animals sleep, starts with R, ends with T, has 2 vowels, and 4 unique letters. Using 'strow' as a starter word turns four letters yellow.

What does the word 'roost' mean?

A roost is a place where birds rest or sleep. It can be in nature like a nest or tree branch, or a man-made structure like a chicken coop. It can also be used as a verb.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
