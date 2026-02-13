Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (February 13): Puzzle #1700 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (February 13): Puzzle #1700 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for February 13 is here. See today’s clues, hints, and simple meaning to solve the puzzle and save your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans got a fresh puzzle this Friday, February 13, and it gave many players a real thinking moment. The daily five-letter word game is simple to start but not always easy to win. Each day brings a new word, new hints, and a new chance to protect your winning streak. Some people solve it fast. Others take all six tries. That’s what makes it fun.

Today’s puzzle was a bit sneaky and meaning-based. The main clue pointed to someone who depends on others or walks around without a clear goal. That pushed many players in the right direction, but it still took careful guessing to land on the correct word. If you were stuck, don’t worry, the full answer and meaning are explained below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand and play. You must guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries. You type one word at a time. After each guess, the boxes change colour and give you clues.

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

You use these colour clues to fix your next guess. Step by step, you remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. It feels like solving a tiny mystery every day, which is why so many people love it.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 13 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:

  • If you do this, you're either aimless or dependent on others.
  • The word begins with M.
  • It ends with H.
  • The word contains 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “chemo” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints were helpful but still left room for guessing. Players had to think about behaviour and habits, not just objects.

Wordle Answer Today (February 13)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: MOOCH.

To mooch means to wander around without a clear purpose or to depend on other people for money or things. In British English, it often means walking around with no plan. In American English, it often means taking from others without planning to give back. 

For example, someone who always asks friends to pay may be called a mooch. Nice work if you got it right. If not, there’s always another puzzle waiting tomorrow.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Election: BNP Storms to Power in Bangladesh Polls
New Chapter Ahead: BNP Eyes Pragmatic Ties with India
Message of Partnership: Dhaka Responds Swiftly to India’s Congratulations
Power Shift in Dhaka: BNP’s Massive Mandate Reshapes Bangladesh Politics
Shootout in Usmanpur: Delhi Police Arrests Three After Fierce Exchange of Fire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget