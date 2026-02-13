Wordle Answer Today (February 13): Puzzle #1700 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans got a fresh puzzle this Friday, February 13, and it gave many players a real thinking moment. The daily five-letter word game is simple to start but not always easy to win. Each day brings a new word, new hints, and a new chance to protect your winning streak. Some people solve it fast. Others take all six tries. That’s what makes it fun.

Today’s puzzle was a bit sneaky and meaning-based. The main clue pointed to someone who depends on others or walks around without a clear goal. That pushed many players in the right direction, but it still took careful guessing to land on the correct word. If you were stuck, don’t worry, the full answer and meaning are explained below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand and play. You must guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries. You type one word at a time. After each guess, the boxes change colour and give you clues.

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the correct place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

You use these colour clues to fix your next guess. Step by step, you remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. It feels like solving a tiny mystery every day, which is why so many people love it.

Hints That Helped Crack The February 13 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today’s Wordle:

If you do this, you're either aimless or dependent on others.

The word begins with M.

It ends with H.

The word contains 2 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “chemo” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints were helpful but still left room for guessing. Players had to think about behaviour and habits, not just objects.

Wordle Answer Today (February 13)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: MOOCH.

To mooch means to wander around without a clear purpose or to depend on other people for money or things. In British English, it often means walking around with no plan. In American English, it often means taking from others without planning to give back.

For example, someone who always asks friends to pay may be called a mooch. Nice work if you got it right. If not, there’s always another puzzle waiting tomorrow.