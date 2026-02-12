Wordle Answer Today (February 12): Puzzle #1699 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players returned today, February 12, to another fun daily word puzzle that got many people thinking hard. The popular five-letter guessing game continues to be part of many people’s morning routine. Some players try to solve it in the fewest steps. Others just want to protect their long winning streak and avoid a miss.

Today’s puzzle was linked to water and movement, and the clues pointed in a very clear direction if you looked closely. Still, many players needed a few extra tries to land on the correct word. If you are still wondering what the answer is, you’ll find it and its meaning explained below in very simple words.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to solve. You must guess one hidden five-letter word in six tries. Each time you type a word, the game gives you colour clues:

Green tiles: the letter is right and in the right place.

Yellow tiles: the letter is right, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

You use these colour hints to fix your next guess. Good players don’t rush. They read the clues and change their next word smartly. That is why the game feels simple but also very exciting. Anyone can play, but not every puzzle is easy.

Hints That Helped Crack the February 12 Puzzle

Here are the clues players used for today’s Wordle:

Think of the tide.

The word begins with S.

It ends with E.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “gruel” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints helped many players move closer to the correct answer without giving it away too fast.

Wordle Answer Today (February 12)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SURGE.

A surge is a strong and sudden movement forward or upward. For example, when ocean water rises fast and pushes ahead, that is a surge. A big crowd moving toward a stage can also be called a surge. The word is also used when numbers quickly go up, like when prices or users suddenly increase.

Suppose you guessed it right, nice job. If not, don’t worry. A new Wordle puzzle will be waiting for you tomorrow.