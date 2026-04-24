Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (April 24): Puzzle #1770 Got You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (April 24): Puzzle #1770 Got You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for April 24 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning in simple words to solve the puzzle and keep your streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle's April 24 puzzle hinted at a dizzying feeling.
  • Clues included starting with 'D', ending with 'K'.
  • Today's Wordle answer is 'DRUNK', meaning intoxicated.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Friday, April 24, to another fun but slightly tricky puzzle. This daily five-letter game keeps people thinking, guessing, and sometimes even confused. Some players try to solve it fast, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle gave a strong hint that made many players think about a dizzy feeling. Some got it quickly, but others needed a bit more time. If you are still unsure, don’t worry, we have the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks very easy, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, you get clues through colours:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues, you can remove wrong letters and slowly find the right word. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and popular.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 24 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

  • Is it just me, or is the room spinning?
  • The word begins with D.
  • It ends with K.
  • The word has 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “nurse” as a starter shows three yellow letters.

These hints helped many players reach the answer step by step.

Wordle Answer Today (April 24)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: DRUNK.

To be “drunk” means a person has had too much alcohol. When someone is drunk, they may feel dizzy, slow, or confused. Their thinking and reactions are not normal. The next day, they may even feel sick, which is called a hangover.

Good job if you guessed it right! If not, don’t worry, you can try again tomorrow and keep your streak going.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you play Wordle?

Wordle is a game where you have six chances to guess a five-letter word. Colored tiles show clues: green for correct letter and place, yellow for correct letter but wrong place, and grey for letters not in the word.

What were the hints for the April 24th Wordle puzzle?

The hints suggested a feeling of spinning, that the word starts with 'D' and ends with 'K', contains only one vowel, and all letters are unique.

What is the meaning of the Wordle answer for April 24th?

The answer to the April 24th Wordle puzzle is 'DRUNK'. This means a person has consumed too much alcohol, which can lead to feelings of dizziness or confusion.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Apr 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY Wordle Answer Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (April 24): Puzzle #1770 Got You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (April 24): Puzzle #1770 Got You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Release Date, Price In India, PC Requirements, Pre-Order Details
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Release Date, Price In India, More Details
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (April 23): Puzzle #1046 Made You Sigh? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (April 23): Puzzle #1046 Made You Sigh? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (April 23): Stuck At Puzzle #1769? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (April 23): Stuck At Puzzle #1769? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Tragedy: Three killed in fiery Bolero-dumper crash in Rajasthan, several critical
Big Alert: UP ATS arrests two terror suspects in Noida, accused of ISI-linked conspiracy plot
Mega Vote Surge: Record turnout in Bengal sparks fierce claims of change and power retention
Breaking: US hosts Israel Lebanon peace talks at White House amid fragile ceasefire hopes
Global Alert: Israel signals war readiness, awaits US nod as Iran tensions sharply escalate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget