Wordle Answer Today (April 24): Puzzle #1770 Got You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle's April 24 puzzle hinted at a dizzying feeling.

Clues included starting with 'D', ending with 'K'.

Today's Wordle answer is 'DRUNK', meaning intoxicated.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Friday, April 24, to another fun but slightly tricky puzzle. This daily five-letter game keeps people thinking, guessing, and sometimes even confused. Some players try to solve it fast, while others just want to protect their winning streak.

Today’s puzzle gave a strong hint that made many players think about a dizzy feeling. Some got it quickly, but others needed a bit more time. If you are still unsure, don’t worry, we have the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks very easy, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, you get clues through colours:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues, you can remove wrong letters and slowly find the right word. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so fun and popular.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 24 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

Is it just me, or is the room spinning?

The word begins with D.

It ends with K.

The word has 1 vowel.

All five letters are unique.

Using “nurse” as a starter shows three yellow letters.

These hints helped many players reach the answer step by step.

Wordle Answer Today (April 24)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: DRUNK.

To be “drunk” means a person has had too much alcohol. When someone is drunk, they may feel dizzy, slow, or confused. Their thinking and reactions are not normal. The next day, they may even feel sick, which is called a hangover.

Good job if you guessed it right! If not, don’t worry, you can try again tomorrow and keep your streak going.