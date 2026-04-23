Wordle Answer Today (April 23): Stuck At Puzzle #1769? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle's April 23 puzzle featured a nature-related sound clue.

Hints included starting with 'T', ending with 'T'.

The solution to the puzzle was the word 'TWEET'.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Thursday, April 23, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle that had players thinking hard. The five-letter guessing game continues to be a daily habit for many people around the world. Some play for fun, while others try their best to keep their winning streak going strong.

Today’s puzzle had a light and playful hint, connected to a sound we often hear in nature. The clues helped many players get close to the answer. But if you’re still confused, don’t worry, we have the answer and its meaning right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy, but it needs smart thinking. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong options and slowly reach the right answer. This mix of logic and fun is why Wordle is loved by so many people.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 23 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

Heard from the skies.

The word begins with T.

It ends with T.

The word has 2 vowels.

There are 3 unique letters in the word.

Using “elite” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints made the puzzle interesting without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (April 23)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: TWEET.

A “tweet” is the sound a bird makes. It is usually soft, musical, and pleasant to hear. The word “tweet” is also used for posts on the social media platform now known as X, but its main meaning still comes from the sound of birds.

Well done if you guessed it correctly! And if not, don’t worry, a new puzzle will be waiting for you tomorrow.