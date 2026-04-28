NYT Connections Answers (April 28): Puzzle #1051 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle presents 16 words to sort.

Players find four groups of four words.

Each group shares a common theme or idea.

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, brought another tricky puzzle on Tuesday, April 28. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. It may look simple at first, but the puzzle quickly becomes challenging as similar-looking words try to confuse you.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players coming back for a quick but fun brain test. If today’s puzzle felt tough, here’s a full breakdown with hints and answers in the easiest way possible.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you see 16 words. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four words. Each group shares one common idea or theme.

Sounds easy, right? But here’s the catch. Some words look like they belong together, but they don’t. These are called tricky words, and they are added to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. If you make four mistakes, the game ends and shows the answers.

Each group also has a colour to show how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the answer is about meaning. Sometimes it is about how the word is used. And sometimes it is about how the word starts or sounds. That’s why the game feels fresh every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 28)

Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Asking nicely.

Green hint: Part of the routine.

Blue hint: Tear one out!

Purple hint: They all start the same way.

Extra hints:

One group forms common word pairs.

Every group has at least one word with the letter “T.”

One word from each group to help you:

Yellow: Request

Green: Fold

Blue: Stamp

Purple: Tan

Now here is the full solution.

Full Solution for April 28:

Yellow (Entreaty): Appeal, Bid, Call, Request

Green (Laundry Day Verbs): Dry, Fold, Sort, Wash

Blue (Things That Come In 'Books'): Check, Coupon, Match, Stamp

Purple (Sun___): Dial, Flower, Screen, Tan

Today’s puzzle was a fun mix of simple ideas and tricky thinking. The yellow group was about asking or requesting something. Words like appeal and request made this group easier to spot.

The green group focused on laundry tasks like wash and fold, something most people can quickly understand. The blue group was about things that come in small booklets, like stamp books or coupon books, which needed a bit more thinking.

The purple group was interesting because all the words form new words when placed after “sun,” like sunflower or sunscreen. This was one of the easier groups today once you noticed the pattern.

Overall, today’s puzzle was balanced. It had a mix of easy and tricky ideas, making it fun but not too hard.