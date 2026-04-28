NYT Connections is a daily word game where you group 16 words into four sets of four based on a common theme. It's designed to be a quick but fun brain teaser.
NYT Connections Answers (April 28): Puzzle #1051 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution
The NYT Connections April 28 puzzle had laundry tasks, requests, and sun words. Check all hints and the full solution here in simple steps.
- NYT Connections puzzle presents 16 words to sort.
- Players find four groups of four words.
- Each group shares a common theme or idea.
NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, brought another tricky puzzle on Tuesday, April 28. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. It may look simple at first, but the puzzle quickly becomes challenging as similar-looking words try to confuse you.
Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players coming back for a quick but fun brain test. If today’s puzzle felt tough, here’s a full breakdown with hints and answers in the easiest way possible.
What Is Connections And How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily puzzle where you see 16 words. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four words. Each group shares one common idea or theme.
Sounds easy, right? But here’s the catch. Some words look like they belong together, but they don’t. These are called tricky words, and they are added to confuse you.
For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”
You only get four wrong guesses. If you make four mistakes, the game ends and shows the answers.
Each group also has a colour to show how hard it is:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
Sometimes the answer is about meaning. Sometimes it is about how the word is used. And sometimes it is about how the word starts or sounds. That’s why the game feels fresh every day.
Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 28)
Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:
- Yellow hint: Asking nicely.
- Green hint: Part of the routine.
- Blue hint: Tear one out!
- Purple hint: They all start the same way.
Extra hints:
- One group forms common word pairs.
- Every group has at least one word with the letter “T.”
One word from each group to help you:
- Yellow: Request
- Green: Fold
- Blue: Stamp
- Purple: Tan
Now here is the full solution.
Full Solution for April 28:
- Yellow (Entreaty): Appeal, Bid, Call, Request
- Green (Laundry Day Verbs): Dry, Fold, Sort, Wash
- Blue (Things That Come In 'Books'): Check, Coupon, Match, Stamp
- Purple (Sun___): Dial, Flower, Screen, Tan
Today’s puzzle was a fun mix of simple ideas and tricky thinking. The yellow group was about asking or requesting something. Words like appeal and request made this group easier to spot.
The green group focused on laundry tasks like wash and fold, something most people can quickly understand. The blue group was about things that come in small booklets, like stamp books or coupon books, which needed a bit more thinking.
The purple group was interesting because all the words form new words when placed after “sun,” like sunflower or sunscreen. This was one of the easier groups today once you noticed the pattern.
Overall, today’s puzzle was balanced. It had a mix of easy and tricky ideas, making it fun but not too hard.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is NYT Connections?
How do you play Connections?
You need to identify four groups of four words, each sharing a common idea or theme. Be aware of 'tricky words' that seem to fit but don't.
What happens if I make too many wrong guesses in Connections?
You are allowed four wrong guesses. If you exceed this limit, the game ends, and the answers are revealed.
How are the difficulty levels of the groups indicated in Connections?
Each group is assigned a color to represent its difficulty: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).