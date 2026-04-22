Wordle Answer Today (April 22): Puzzle #1768 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Today's Wordle puzzle for April 22 was relatable yet challenging.

The five-letter Wordle answer for April 22 was SNORE.

SNORE refers to breathing sounds made during sleep.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, April 22, with another fun and slightly tricky puzzle that got everyone thinking. The popular five-letter game continues to be a daily habit for many people around the world. Some players enjoy solving it quickly, while others just want to keep their winning streak going strong.

Today’s puzzle had a simple and relatable theme, but it still made many players pause and think. The hints were helpful, but not too easy. If you’re still confused, don’t worry, the answer and meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like an easy game, but it needs smart thinking. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour and give you clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong guesses and move closer to the right answer. That’s what makes Wordle both fun and a little challenging.

Hints That Helped Crack The April 22 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

Sounds heard after dark.

The word begins with S.

It ends with E.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “tenor” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints made the puzzle easier without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (April 22)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SNORE.

A “snore” is a sound a person makes while sleeping. It usually happens when the airway is partly blocked, creating a loud, rough sound. Sometimes it’s soft, but it can also get loud enough to wake others, or even the person who is snoring.

Congrats if you got it right! And if not, don’t worry, there’s always another puzzle tomorrow to try again and keep your streak alive.