Roblox Brings Mandatory Age Check In India, No Chat Without Verification Now



Roblox’s new India rule blocks chat unless age is verified. Users are placed into age groups, kids under nine need parental approval, and the system aims to reduce unsafe online interactions.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Roblox has made a new rule for users in India. From now on, players must complete an age check to use chat. This means users cannot send or receive messages unless their age is verified. The change is meant to reduce unsafe interactions and limit conversations between adults and children. 

The system is already live in countries like the US, Australia, Japan, and Brazil. Roblox says the process is quick and private.

Roblox Age Check In India: What Users Need To Do

Users must verify their age inside the Roblox app. The app uses the phone camera to estimate age. The process takes a few seconds. Users who are 13 or older can also choose ID verification.

Age checks are optional, but chat will not work without them. After verification, users are placed into one of six age groups: under 9, 9-12, 13-15, 16-17, 18-20, and 21+. Users can only chat with people in their own group and nearby age groups.

For children under 9, chat is off by default. It can only be turned on if a parent gives permission after an age check. If a user feels their age is marked wrongly, they can appeal through customer support using ID or parental controls.

Roblox also says it will keep monitoring accounts. If someone seems much older or younger than their verified age, they may be asked to repeat the check.

Roblox Chat Safety For Kids & Parents

Parents can manage their child’s account using Roblox’s parental controls. These tools allow them to see age-check status, change birthdays, and control settings. Roblox also has a Safety Centre where parents can find guides on how the platform works.

The company says this step is part of a wider safety plan. Other rules already limit how minors can communicate and how content is shared. 

Future updates may require age checks for creators using certain tools and may make it easier for children to chat with family members safely.

This change aims to control who can talk to whom and reduce the risk of unsafe contact, especially for younger users.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Roblox require age checks for chat in India?

Roblox has implemented age checks to reduce unsafe interactions and limit conversations between adults and children, enhancing chat safety.

How do users verify their age on Roblox?

Users verify age within the Roblox app using their phone camera for an estimation, or can opt for ID verification if they are 13 or older.

What happens after a user completes the age check?

After verification, users are placed into age groups and can only chat with others in their group and nearby age groups.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
