Roblox Is Now Hiring In India, But Its Timing Raises Big Questions

Roblox is getting ready to officially enter India. Job posts spotted on LinkedIn show that the company is currently on a hiring spree in India, including payroll staff, managers, and even a director of public policy. This means Roblox may soon start talking to the Government about gaming rules, as reported by High Chaos Run.

Roblox already has many young fans in India, and players have used its online currency Robux for years through unofficial methods. Now it looks like the company wants to grow directly in the country and support more Indian players and creators.

Roblox India Expansion Plans

As per the report, Roblox seems to have two main reasons for moving into India. One, the number of Indian players has grown a lot. Two, Roblox may not have many new developed markets left to enter, like the US or Europe, so India is now a big opportunity.

Some Indian game developers reportedly said, on condition of anonymity, that Roblox has reached out to them. The company wants Indian studios to make games for people aged 16 and above.

This requirement makes sense because almost half of Roblox’s entire audience is above 13 years old. Roblox has also said it may even fund these India-made games and offer any support needed.

A job listing from Pune-based SuperGaming (screenshot below), which has now been taken down, hinted that the company was either hiring or being considered by Roblox.



Even though no Indian studio has released Roblox games yet, these moves show how serious the company is about India.

Why Roblox’s India Push Raises Questions

Even though Roblox wants to expand, the company has faced many problems this year. It removed a well-known child predator hunter named Schlep, even though he was trying to protect kids by reporting dangerous users.

Roblox also got sued by the US state of Louisiana, which accused the platform of being unsafe for children. Recently, The Guardian published a worrying report about what it is like to play Roblox for a week.

Because of these issues, it will be interesting to see how Indian companies explain working with Roblox right now. But in the Indian gaming industry, keeping things clean and safe has not always been a major priority, so most companies may still choose to work with Roblox anyway.