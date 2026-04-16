PS Plus Free Games For April: Crew Motorfest, Horizon Zero Dawn To Be Available For You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New PlayStation Plus games arrive April 21st.

Racing, RPG, simulation, and horror games added.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and Football Manager console included.

Premium subscribers get classic Wild Arms 4.

PS Plus Free Games: Sony has announced the April slate for its PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue, introducing a diverse mix of titles across genres for Extra and Premium subscribers. The new lineup will be available next week, offering everything from open-world racing and action RPGs to simulation and horror-driven narratives. The update also brings a classic title for Premium members, expanding the retro library with modern enhancements.

When Will New PS Plus Games Be Available?

The new PS Plus games will be available starting April 21. All you have to do is head over to the PlayStation Plus section on your PS5, PS4, or PS app, and you should be able to see all the new titles ready for you to download.

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The Crew Motorfest Brings Hawaii To Life

The Crew Motorfest leads this month’s additions with its expansive racing playground set across the Hawaiian islands. Players can explore a variety of terrains, including cityscapes, rainforests, and volcanic routes, while participating in themed events and high-speed challenges.

The game focuses heavily on car culture, allowing players to drive a wide range of vehicles and experience both solo and multiplayer racing.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Returns With Upgrades

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered reintroduces the critically acclaimed adventure with enhanced visuals and improved gameplay features. Set in a distant future where machines dominate the Earth, the story follows Aloy as she uncovers her origins and the mysteries of her world.

The remastered version is available for PS5 users, while PS4 players can access the Complete Edition.

Football Manager 26 Console Focuses On Control And Realism

Football Manager 26 Console brings an upgraded management experience to PS5, with improved match-day visuals and deeper tactical control.

The game also includes the fully licensed Premier League for the first time, adding authenticity to the simulation. Enhanced animations and streamlined controls aim to give players greater influence over their team’s performance.

Warriors: Abyss Delivers Fast-Paced Roguelite Combat

Warriors: Abyss offers a mix of action and strategy, placing players in intense battles against waves of enemies. With more than 100 heroes available, players can build unique combinations and experiment with different playstyles.

The game’s roguelite structure ensures varied runs through its challenging environments.

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Squirrel With A Gun Adds A Chaotic Twist

Squirrel with a Gun introduces an unconventional gameplay concept, blending sandbox shooting with puzzle-solving elements.

Players take control of a mischievous squirrel navigating dangerous situations, collecting acorns, and escaping threats while using an arsenal of weapons.

The Casting Of Frank Stone Explores Narrative Horror

The Casting of Frank Stone delivers a story-driven horror experience set in the Dead by Daylight universe. The game focuses on player choices, where each decision shapes the narrative and influences character outcomes.

Its dark setting and emotional stakes aim to create a tense, immersive experience.

Monster Train Brings Strategic Depth

Monster Train adds a tactical twist to roguelike deckbuilding by introducing three vertical battlegrounds. Players must defend their final pyre while building powerful decks, upgrading units, and experimenting with different strategies.

The game offers high replay value through multiple clans and difficulty levels.

Wild Arms 4 Joins Premium Classics

For PlayStation Plus Premium members, Wild Arms 4 joins the Classics Catalogue. Originally released on PlayStation 2, the title returns with enhancements such as up-rendering, rewind functionality, and quick save features, offering a modernised way to revisit the classic RPG.

With a wide-ranging lineup that spans racing, strategy, action, and storytelling, Sony’s April PlayStation Plus update aims to appeal to both new players and longtime fans alike.