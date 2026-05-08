NYT Connections Answers (May 8): Puzzle #1061 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle offered tricky wordplay on May 8.

Players sorted 16 words into four distinct, hidden groups.

Solutions ranged from romantic phrases to five-sided shapes.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with its Friday, May 8 puzzle, and today’s challenge was full of tricky wordplay. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, but this time some answers were far from obvious. A few groups felt easy at first, while others needed a lot more thinking.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps puzzle fans coming back for more. If today’s puzzle had you stuck, here’s a full and easy breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you are given 16 words. Your goal is to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares one hidden connection.

It sounds simple, but many words are there to confuse you. Some look like they belong together, but the real link may be something completely different. That’s what makes the game fun and challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries before the game ends, and the correct answers are shown.

Each group also has a colour to show its difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some puzzles test your knowledge of meanings, while others test your memory, sound clues, or hidden word patterns.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 8)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Oh-la-la!

Green: Count the sides.

Blue: Caught off guard.

Purple: Add an “S”.

Extra hints:

Focus on the end of some words.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “T.”

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Making Out

Green: Home Plate

Blue: Nowhere

Purple: Film Nerd

If you’re still stuck, here’s the full answer.

Full Solution for May 8:

Yellow (Canoodling): First Base, Making Out, Necking, Tonsil Hockey

Green (Five-Sided Things): Home Plate, Jeans Back Pocket, School Crossing Sign, The Pentagon

Blue (Unexpected Places To Be "Out Of"): Left Field, Nowhere, The Blue, Thin Air

Purple (Ending In Candy Brands Minus "S"): Burger King Whopper, Film Nerd, Memento, Pitcher's Mound

Today’s puzzle had some very creative themes. The yellow group was about romantic or playful phrases, which many players spotted early. The green group focused on five-sided shapes, with words like Home Plate and The Pentagon making the connection easier.

The blue group played with familiar phrases like “out of nowhere” and “out of left field,” which was clever. But the purple group was the real brain teaser. It asked players to notice candy brand names hidden at the end of words, but without the final “S.” That made today’s Connections puzzle one of the trickiest in recent days.