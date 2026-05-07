NYT Connections Answers (May 7): Stuck At Puzzle #1060? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle mixed sports, fishing, and objects.

Players sort 16 words into four themed groups.

Groups include fishing gear, multitudes, basketball fouls, and button controls.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, came back with its Thursday, May 7 puzzle, and today’s challenge had a fun mix of sports, fishing, and everyday objects. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked easy to match, while others were designed to confuse.

That’s what makes Connections so fun. Like Wordle, the puzzle resets every day and keeps word game fans coming back. If today’s puzzle gave you trouble, here’s a simple breakdown with all the hints and the full answer.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where players are given 16 words. The goal is to sort them into four groups of four. Every group shares one common theme.

It may sound easy, but many words are there to trick you. Some words seem like they fit together, but the real connection could be something very different.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. After your fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are shown.

Each group also has its own colour based on difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups test meaning, some test patterns, and some test what you know from real life. That’s why every puzzle feels fresh.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 7)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: It’s a waiting game.

Green hint: More than just a few.

Blue hint: Whistle-worthy!

Purple hint: Press for change.

Extra hints:

One group is sports-related.

Every group has at least one word with the letter “T.”

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Hook

Green: Mass

Blue: Goaltend

Purple: Volume

If you’re still stuck, here’s the full answer.

Full Solution for May 7:

Yellow (Fishing Gear): Fly, Hook, Line, Net

Green (Multitude): Drove, Host, Mass, Pack

Blue (Commit A Basketball Infraction): Carry, Double-Dribble, Goaltend, Travel

Purple (Controlled With Up/Down Buttons): Car Window, Channel, Elevator, Volume

Today’s puzzle had a nice balance of easy and tricky groups. The fishing words were easier to spot once “hook” and “net” stood out. The green group was about large groups, with words like mass and pack giving strong clues.

The basketball group was harder for players who don’t follow the sport. Words like goaltend and double-dribble clearly pointed to basketball rules. The purple group was clever too, connecting things you control with up and down buttons, like elevator, volume, and channel. A smart and fun puzzle overall.