Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times where players sort 16 words into four groups of four, with each group sharing a common theme.
NYT Connections Answers (May 7): Stuck At Puzzle #1060? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections May 7 puzzle mixed fishing gear, basketball rules, and button controls. Check today’s hints and full answers here.
- NYT Connections puzzle mixed sports, fishing, and objects.
- Players sort 16 words into four themed groups.
- Groups include fishing gear, multitudes, basketball fouls, and button controls.
NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, came back with its Thursday, May 7 puzzle, and today’s challenge had a fun mix of sports, fishing, and everyday objects. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked easy to match, while others were designed to confuse.
That’s what makes Connections so fun. Like Wordle, the puzzle resets every day and keeps word game fans coming back. If today’s puzzle gave you trouble, here’s a simple breakdown with all the hints and the full answer.
What Is Connections And How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily puzzle where players are given 16 words. The goal is to sort them into four groups of four. Every group shares one common theme.
It may sound easy, but many words are there to trick you. Some words seem like they fit together, but the real connection could be something very different.
For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”
You only get four wrong guesses. After your fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are shown.
Each group also has its own colour based on difficulty:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
Some groups test meaning, some test patterns, and some test what you know from real life. That’s why every puzzle feels fresh.
Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 7)
Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:
- Yellow hint: It’s a waiting game.
- Green hint: More than just a few.
- Blue hint: Whistle-worthy!
- Purple hint: Press for change.
Extra hints:
- One group is sports-related.
- Every group has at least one word with the letter “T.”
One word from each group for extra help:
- Yellow: Hook
- Green: Mass
- Blue: Goaltend
- Purple: Volume
If you’re still stuck, here’s the full answer.
Full Solution for May 7:
- Yellow (Fishing Gear): Fly, Hook, Line, Net
- Green (Multitude): Drove, Host, Mass, Pack
- Blue (Commit A Basketball Infraction): Carry, Double-Dribble, Goaltend, Travel
- Purple (Controlled With Up/Down Buttons): Car Window, Channel, Elevator, Volume
Today’s puzzle had a nice balance of easy and tricky groups. The fishing words were easier to spot once “hook” and “net” stood out. The green group was about large groups, with words like mass and pack giving strong clues.
The basketball group was harder for players who don’t follow the sport. Words like goaltend and double-dribble clearly pointed to basketball rules. The purple group was clever too, connecting things you control with up and down buttons, like elevator, volume, and channel. A smart and fun puzzle overall.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the NYT Connections game?
How do you play Connections?
The goal is to identify the four categories that link groups of four words. You have four incorrect guesses before the game ends and reveals the solutions.
What do the colors in Connections mean?
The groups are color-coded by difficulty: Yellow for easiest, Green for easy, Blue for medium, and Purple for hardest.
What were the categories in the May 7th Connections puzzle?
The categories were: Fishing Gear (Yellow), Multitude (Green), Commit A Basketball Infraction (Blue), and Controlled With Up/Down Buttons (Purple).