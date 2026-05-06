NYT Connections Answers (May 6): Puzzle #1059 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daily NYT Connections puzzle featured four distinct word categories.

Categories included casino items, fastening methods, and bowling alley elements.

The most challenging group involved terms related to flag designs.

NYT Connections Answer Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, returned with its Wednesday, May 6 challenge, and today’s game had a nice mix of easy and tricky groups. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden categories. Some groups stood out quickly, while others needed a lot more thinking.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a favourite for people who enjoy testing their logic and spotting hidden patterns. If today’s puzzle gave you trouble, here’s a simple breakdown with all the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where players must sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a hidden connection or theme.

The hard part is that many words can seem related even when they are not. That’s where the game tries to trick you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word “Figure.”

Players only get four wrong guesses before the game ends, and the answers are revealed.

Each group also comes with a difficulty colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some puzzles focus on meanings, while others depend on patterns, phrases, or even shapes. That’s why every Connections puzzle feels different.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 6)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Adult-only locations.

Green: Held together.

Blue: No gutters, hopefully!

Purple: Identity.

Extra hints:

Three groups are about places or objects you might see, while one group is more abstract.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “S.”

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Slot Machine

Green: Button

Blue: Bowling Ball

Purple: Circle

If you’re still stuck, here’s the full solution.

Full Solution for May 6:

Yellow (Found in a Casino): Slot Machine, Cards, Dice, Chips

Green (Ways to Fasten Things): Zipper, Button, Laces, Buckle

Blue (Seen in a Bowling Alley): Scorecard, Bowling Ball, Bowling Pins, Lane

Purple (Flag Designs): Horizontal Trisection, Circle, Vertical Trisection, Horizontal Bisection

Today’s puzzle had a few easy wins and one very tricky group. The yellow casino group was simple for many players because slot machines, cards, dice, and chips all fit together naturally. The green group was also straightforward once players noticed all the fastening methods.

The bowling alley category helped many people solve the blue group quickly. But the purple group was the real challenge. Terms like “horizontal trisection” and “horizontal bisection” made it much harder to spot that the theme was flag designs. That final category likely confused many players today.