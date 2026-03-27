NYT Connections Answers (March 27): Puzzle #1019 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

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NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, dropped its Friday, March 27 challenge, and it turned out to be a tricky one. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some links were easy to catch, others needed a bit more thinking.

Like always, Connections looks simple at first, but the mix of word meaning and clever tricks can confuse even regular players. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a simple breakdown of the hints and the full answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you get 16 words. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four. Each group shares one common idea or theme.

It may sound easy, but many words are placed to confuse you. Some words look like they belong together but actually don’t.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four chances to make mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and shows the correct answers.

Each group also has a color that shows how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game is fun because sometimes the connection is about meaning, and sometimes it is about how the word looks or sounds.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 27)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow hint: Stripped down.

Green hint: A Jetsetter's natural habitat.

Blue hint: Try picturing these ones in your mind.

Purple hint: The ending is what matters most.

Extra hints:

Think about both the meaning and the look of the words.

Every group has at least one word with the letter “O.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Basic Facts

Green: Ticket Counter

Blue: Monarch Butterfly

Purple: Monkey Bars

If you are ready, here is the full solution.

Full Solution for March 27:

Yellow (What It All Boils Down To): Basic Facts, Bottom Line, Brass Tacks, Nitty-Gritty

Green (Features Of An Airport Terminal): Baggage Claim, Duty-Free, Food Court, Ticket Counter

Blue (Things That Are Orange): Goldfish Cracker, Monarch Butterfly, The Lorax, Traffic Cone

Purple (Ending In Words For Cellular Activity): Lip Service, Monkey Bars, Turn Signal, Wedding Reception

Today’s puzzle was a mix of easy and tricky ideas. The green group was simple if you have been to an airport before. The blue group also stood out once you thought about the color orange.

The yellow group needed you to think about phrases that mean the main point or the core idea. Words like “bottom line” and “nitty-gritty” helped connect that theme.

The purple group was the hardest. You had to focus only on the ending parts of the words, not the full meaning. That made it confusing at first, but once you saw the pattern, it made sense.

Overall, this was a fun but slightly tricky puzzle that tested both your thinking and your attention to detail.